Samsung's 2024 TVs are coming - and you can already get $100 off and a free projector

There are only a few days left until Samsung finally unveils its brand new range of TVs for 2024. The brand is planning on hosting an 'Unbox & Discover' event next week on Wednesday, 21st of March, and you can already reserve yourself a shiny new display.

Head on over to this page right here to sign up ahead of next week's big unveiling. In doing so, you'll not only get yourself an exclusive $100 discount on a preorder once they go live, but you'll also automatically be enrolled for a chance to win a Freestyle 2nd Gen projector worth $600 by itself.

There are currently no details on which models will be available (or prices) but Samsung already confirmed its 2024 range of OLED and mini-LED TVs at the annual CES Expo in January. We're likely to see plenty of high-end options like the Samsung S95D and Samsung QN90D, as well as several more budget-friendly displays.

Based on our experience covering similar events (such as when Samsung launches its Galaxy phones), we're expecting price confirmation and live preorders immediately after the new displays are unveiled. Signing up via the above link will mean you'll get an email notification as soon as everything is live - but note that you'll usually have some time to check out the new models in detail before you commit to a preorder.

We'll be covering all news from the upcoming launch right here at TechRadar - including product reviews once we've spent some time with the 2024 lineup of TVs from Samsung, so stay tuned for more content!

Save $100 on a brand new Samsung TV

Unbox & Discover deal: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2Ffirstlook%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">register your interest and save $100 on a brand-new Samsung TV

Time to upgrade that old TV? Register your email at the official Samsung store today and you'll save $100 on one of the brand's next-gen line-up of 2024 displays. While there are no details on what specific models will be unveiled on March 21, we're expecting new iterations of some of our favorite TVs here at TechRadar - including the S90D, the S95D, and several cheaper options too.

What TVs are being released on March 21?

(Image credit: Future)

The prices for several of Samsung's 2024 lineup of TVs have already been announced in the UK and Europe so there's a solid picture of what's coming later this month and a rough ballpark of how much these displays will cost. Some models, especially in the OLED range, have received price increases of up to 30% in Europe so we're hoping prices in the US are more in line with the previous releases.

Highlights from the new range of 2024 Samsung TVs will include the Samsung S95D and Samsung QN90D – both successors to models that we've consistently rated as among the best TVs you can buy here at TechRadar. We'll also see updates to the cheaper Q60 and Q70 QLED models, which are usually great choices for those who want a premium display on a reasonable budget.