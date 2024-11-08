Leica's small new 4K laser projector is a very cool-looking way to get up to 300 inches of movie magic

Leica appears to be targeting the poorly served "people with cars in their apartment" market.

A Leica projector with Bauhaus-inspired design

4K resolution and 3,000 ANSI Lumens

Screen size from 65 to 300 inches

Leica has launched a new premium home theater projector, the Leica Cine Play 1. The laser projector delivers 4K resolution at up to 300 inches, and the RGB laser promises a service life of over 25,000 hours.

This is a bright projector with up to 3,000 ANSI Lumens, and the zoom range from the Leica Summicron lens is 65-300 inches. The projector includes Leica's proprietary image processing technology which, according to the firm, "employs special image optimization algorithms to ensure particularly natural colour rendition, finely nuanced colour gradation and an outstanding contrast ratio."

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica Cine Play 1: audio features, connectivity and price

In addition to the visual features there are two 15-watt speakers. The Cine Play 1 also supports DTS Virtual:X for use in a wider 3D surround sound system.

There's Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and multiple wired ports: HDMI, USB and Ethernet. And it comes with the VIDAA streaming system with the usual selection of streaming apps, voice control and smart home integration – it sounds like a smarter option among the best 4K projectors, and it definitely looks smart.

The Leica Cine Play 1 is available from Leica for a recommended price of $3,795 / £2,950 / AU$5,990). The optional floor stand is $495 / £335 / AU$790.

You might also like