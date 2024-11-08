Leica's small new 4K laser projector is a very cool-looking way to get up to 300 inches of movie magic
Leica's new premium projector is a bright young thing
- A Leica projector with Bauhaus-inspired design
- 4K resolution and 3,000 ANSI Lumens
- Screen size from 65 to 300 inches
Leica has launched a new premium home theater projector, the Leica Cine Play 1. The laser projector delivers 4K resolution at up to 300 inches, and the RGB laser promises a service life of over 25,000 hours.
This is a bright projector with up to 3,000 ANSI Lumens, and the zoom range from the Leica Summicron lens is 65-300 inches. The projector includes Leica's proprietary image processing technology which, according to the firm, "employs special image optimization algorithms to ensure particularly natural colour rendition, finely nuanced colour gradation and an outstanding contrast ratio."
Leica Cine Play 1: audio features, connectivity and price
In addition to the visual features there are two 15-watt speakers. The Cine Play 1 also supports DTS Virtual:X for use in a wider 3D surround sound system.
There's Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and multiple wired ports: HDMI, USB and Ethernet. And it comes with the VIDAA streaming system with the usual selection of streaming apps, voice control and smart home integration – it sounds like a smarter option among the best 4K projectors, and it definitely looks smart.
The Leica Cine Play 1 is available from Leica for a recommended price of $3,795 / £2,950 / AU$5,990). The optional floor stand is $495 / £335 / AU$790.
You might also like
- Need something smaller? These are the best portable projectors.
- Projector sales and projector deals? We've got 'em.
- Take a look at Hisense's cheaper equivalent to this Leica model
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.