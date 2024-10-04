Hisense’s small 4K laser projector can go up to 300 inches, plus has 120Hz support and JBL sound

Hisense is launching an entry level version of its C2 Ultra 4K short-throw projector. The new Hisense C2 lacks some of the more powerful bits of its Ultra sibling, but it comes in at a considerably lower price and includes many of the most important features. The C2 hasn't launched globally yet but the full specification has been published along with marketing materials by a German retailer, as spotted by Notebookcheck.

The C2 has a triple-laser light system just like its more expensive sibling, and the brightness is 2,000 ANSI lumens – impressive for a laser projector, although the C2 Ultra is even brighter. The contrast ratio is 1,700:1 and there's support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Hisense C2 4K projector: key features and pricing

The C2 doesn't have the zoom lens of the Ultra, so it's got a fixed projection ratio of 1.2:1. That enables you to project an image from 65 inches to 300 inches, and there's motorized focus adjustment and automatic keystone correction to deliver images in the right proportions.

The quoted refresh rate is 60Hz at 4K, but you can double that to 120Hz for gaming if you drop down to 2K/1080p resolution; 4K is delivered using a technique called pixel shifting. Instead of projecting a true 4K image, pixel shifting outputs multiple 1920 x 1080 images that overlap to give the impression of 4K. It's been common as a technique among the best 4K projectors for a long time, although it's often known by different names: Epson calls it 4K Enhancement, BenQ prefers XPR and JVC calls it E-Shift. The big benefit here is simple: it makes 4K projection possible for a fraction of the expense, though purists far prefer 'native' 4K resolution – and also, this projector isn't that cheap.

There are two HDMI inputs here, one with ALLM for games consoles, and there are twin USB 3.0 plus ethernet and a headphone jack. There's also an integrated sound system by JBL with a total output of 20W. You can stream with the built-in apps for now and AirPlay support will be available soon via a software update.

We don't know global pricing yet but the German listing has a price tag of €1,999, which is roughly $2,200 / £1,700 / AU$3,200.

You might also like