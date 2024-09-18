Epson's new portable laser projectors with Google TV promise 150 inches of streaming from a tiny box

Epson has added two new mini laser projectors to its EpiqVision range, the EF-21 and the EF-22. Both models will challenge the best portable projectors around today by using Epson's 3LCD technology, and promise to deliver 5,000,000:1 contrast, and they're designed to produce screen sizes of up to 150 inches.

The projectors are powered by Google TV to provide built-in access to the best streaming services and have Chromecast built in, and they come with the obligatory automatic focus, keystone correction, screen fit and obstacle avoidance.

The specifications of the two models are very similar, but the biggest difference is in the audio performance. Where both projectors have twin 5W speakers for stereo audio, the EF-22 adds a passive radiator to deliver more low-end thump. The EF-22 also includes an adjustable fixed stand, and comes in some slightly more sober colors.

The Epson EF-21 is available in Warm White or Smoke Ice Green and the Epson EF-22 comes in a choice of metallic blue or metallic black.

Epson EF-21 and EF-22 specifications and price

Both projectors have a 360-degree orientation and deliver up to 1,000 ANSI Lumens from a light source rated for 10 years. Resolution is Full HD and there's a single HDMI connection if you want to connect a wired video source such as a Blu-Ray player or games console. I'm assuming the HDMI port is HDMI 2.0 as the presence of HDMI 2.1 in AV devices tends to be highlighted as a key feature, and Epson hasn't done that here (and it also isn't really necessary for a sub-4K projector).

Google TV means you've got all the usual TV streaming apps as well as the ability to cast from your phone, tablet or laptop; Epson says you'll have access over 400,000 movies and episodes from the various available services.

It's worth pointing out that while both of these projectors are very small, their true portability is limited: both devices need to be powered and don't have internal batteries, though this is still standard among projectors.

There seems to be some confusion over the pricing, though: we've been given prices of £649 for the EF-21 and £849 for the EF-22 in the UK directly by Epson, but they've been reported as £1,055 / $800 for the EF-21 and £1,320 / $1,000 for the EF-22 by HDTV Test.