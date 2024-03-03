Looking for a cheap TV? Walmart's having a huge sale with prices from just $198

If you're Sunday browsing for a cheap TV, then you've come to the right place. Walmart is having a huge spring sale, which includes some fantastic TV deals from budget brands like TLC, Hisense, and Onn. I've listed the best offers below, which include a range of sizes and features with prices starting at just $198.



• Shop more cheap TV deals at Walmart



Walmart is one of the best destinations to score a cheap TV, thanks to record-low prices on big-screen displays on last year's best-selling displays. Some highlights from today's sale include LG's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $428, this 50-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. marked down to an incredible price of $198, and TCL's massive 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $498.



Shop more of Walmart's best TV deals below and check out our main TV deals guide for more of the top offers around the web.

Today's best cheap TV deals at Walmart

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $198 at Walmart

Walmart's cheapest TV deal is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Onn on sale for just $198 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $397.99 at Walmart

Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option if you don't need an expensive high-display but still want a solid overall picture – and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. With 4K resolution support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and a dedicated Gaming Hub, this is a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $476 now $428 at Walmart

This LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $428 - a fantastic price for a big-screen TV from a reputable brand. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: $498 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, Walmart has the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $498 - an incredible price. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Hisense 65-Inch R6 Series 4K TV: was $578 now $498 at Walmart

Another big-screen budget display is this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV, which is on sale for a fantastic price of $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you're interested in a premium display, you can see today's best OLED TV deals happening right now.