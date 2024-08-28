Denon's new 8K-ready, 13.4-channel AV receiver has four subwoofer outputs and Dirac Live support for the ultimate in bass

Denon has launched a brand new A series AV receiver that takes inspiration from its flagship A1H. That means high-quality components, advanced audio processing and some seriously powerful bass: why hook up a single subwoofer when you can have up to four instead?

The new Denon AVR-A10H is relatively affordable for such a high-specification AV receiver: it's $2,000 less than the firm's flagship AVR-AH1, which is currently $6,499. The new AVR-10H is $4,699. But while the price is lower the specification is still very impressive.

Denon AVR-A10H: key features and specifications

The Denon AVR-A10H has seven 8K HDMI inputs and has built-in HEOS for multi-room audio across multiple devices. It has Audyssey XT32 room calibration and it's compatible with Dirac Live Room Correction and Bass Control, enabling it to tune the audio output to match the characteristics of your space. And it's capable of some serious low-end thump courtesy of its four independent subwoofer pre-outs.

The A10H is a 13.4-channel AVR capable of powering systems with up to 7.4.6 or 9.4.4 speaker configurations. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced, AURO-3D, and more. Next-gen gaming is fully supported at 4K/120Hz and the HDMI ports support pass-through at up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz.

Denon's new AVR boasts a host of upgraded components including a new ESS DAC array – featuring nine audiophile-grade 2-channel DACs – and an OFC wound transformer. It's made at the famous Shirakawa Audio Works in Japan, and it's hand-tuned by Denon's Sound Master, Shinichi Yamauchi.

The Denon AVR-A10H will be available from 1 October for $4,699 and comes with a 3-year warranty.

