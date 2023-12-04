12 exceptional Black Friday TV deals that are still available and arrive before Christmas

Looking for a new TV but missed this year's Black Friday event? There's no need to worry - there are still a few fantastic sales available from leading retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung that are well worth considering ahead of Christmas.

In fact, some of our favorite Black Friday TV deals from the other week are still up for grabs today. A couple of notable mentions include the stunning LG C3 OLED for $1,599 (was $2,099) at Best Buy, the LG A2 for $599.99 (was $1,299.99 now) at Best Buy, or the exceptional Samsung S90C OLED for $1,599.99 (was $2,599) at Samsung. These high-end sets are either at their lowest price (same as Black Friday) or just $50 off - so we'd highly recommend picking them up before it's too late.

Even those on a budget have some great TV deals to consider today, like this 65-inch Hisense U6 Series for $498 (was $799) at Amazon or this 75-inch Samsung TU690T for just $549.99 (was $749) at Best Buy. Both these are great choices for a big-screen display that doesn't break the bank and better yet still - they're still at the same prices that we originally spotted back on Black Friday itself. Again, we wouldn't hang around if you're interested, as there's no telling how much longer they'll be available.

Check out more options just down below or head on over to our main TV deals page for plenty more options from Amazon, Walmart, and other leading retailers. Also, don't forget to check out our best Christmas sales article for excellent last-minute gift ideas.



Black Friday TV deals still available

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Our cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon HD Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of just $109.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

TCL 40-inch FHD smart Fire TV: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap TV for a small space, you can't get much better than this TCL 40-inch smart TV on sale for an incredible price of just $149.99. While the 40-inch TV lacks 4K resolution, it does come with the Fire operating system, so you can seamlessly stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

The Amazon 4-Series is one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon, and it's still on sale for $310 this week - just $20 more than Black Friday. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget display in today's Black Friday deals, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $498. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599 today - just $50 more than the record low on Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's remaining Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,997 at Amazon

We described this as offering "maximum picture quality for your buck" in our review, which is exactly what you want from a Black Friday TV – and is especially what you want from a huge TV since you'll definitely notice any flaws. This is a bright QLED TV with great contrast, superb 4K detail, and great gaming features. This isn't a new deal for Black Friday – it's been this price for a few weeks – but it's still an excellent buy.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for the lowest price of $1,899. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.