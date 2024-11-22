The world's best OLED TV is now so cheap that there's no point to any other Black Friday TV deals

With Black Friday deals now well and truly here, it was only a matter of time before I saw something unbelievable, and no offer has captured that more than the one I've found on the Samsung S95D, an elite OLED TV and our 2024 TV of the year.

You can get the 55-inch Samsung S95D for a record-low £1,499 (was £1,599) at Amazon UK, which is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals I've ever seen. While £1,500 is still a high price for many folks, it's ridiculously low for a TV of the S95D's quality.

If you're in the US, there's also an excellent deal to be had as the 55-inch Samsung S95D is at its lowest price ever: $1,897.99 (was $2,397.99) at Amazon US. That's a very good deal!

The Samsung S95D is top of its class and one of the best OLED TVs I've ever tested here at TechRadar, delivering incredible picture quality, a stunning design, great built-in sound, and an extensive list of gaming features.

Not in the UK or US, or looking for a bigger size? Check out the best Samsung S95D deals in your area at the bottom of this page.

Today's best Samsung S95D deal in the UK

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,499 at Amazon The Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED TV is 2024's best TV. It has a QD-OLED display with anti-reflection technology, spectacular contrast, dynamic colors, and lifelike detail as well as incredible gaming features and even a great-looking design. This deal takes it down to a record-low price that's not to be missed.

Today's best Samsung S95D deal in the US

Samsung 55-inch S95D: was $2,597.99 now $1,897.99 at Amazon The Samsung S95D OLED TV is our choice for best TV in the 2024 TechRadar Choice Awards. It has an incredibly detailed and colorful picture, along with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and a great-looking design. It's super-bright for an OLED TV too. This is your chance to get the 55-inch model of 2024's best TV for a record-low price at Amazon US.

The Samsung S95D is quite simply an awesome TV. In my Samsung S95D review, I was impressed with its powerful contrast, deep black levels and vibrant color. But, it was the OLED Glare Free anti-reflection tech that made me take notice, as screen reflections became "nearly impossible to see", beating OLED's biggest weakness. I was also wowed by its Real Depth Enhancer AI feature, saying, "Never has an OLED TV looked more detailed".

The S95D is also one of the best gaming TVs. It's packed with features including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HGiG included) and ALLM across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, there are tons of cloud gaming options via Samsung's useful Game Hub. I was awed by the S95D's gaming performance, which felt ultra-responsive and smooth thanks to a super-low 8.9ms input lag time.

The S95D really is the complete premium package, with a stunning'floating' design and solid built-in sound with clear speech, accurate effects placement, and deep, controlled bass. While it will stretch a lot of budgets, the S95D is worth the money.

Want more options for OLED? Check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals guide. And if 55-inch isn't quite big enough, check out our Black Friday 65-inch TV deals guide too.

