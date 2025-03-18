One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price

Huge TV deals aren’t as common in March when compared to major sales events, but if you’re looking for an offer on one of the best TVs around you’re in luck. I’ve spotted the Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) – that's a record-low price for one of the best OLED TVs you can buy.

The Samsung S90D is a great pick if you want a good-looking TV for your living room setup. OLED technology offers fantastic pure blacks, vibrant colors and a sharp picture that means cinematic quality for whatever you're watching. If you want a premium display at a more affordable price, this is the TV for you following the latest $300 discount.

Today's best OLED TV deal

Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Besides offering a sharp and crisp OLED display, the Samsung S90D also uses Motion Xcelerator Turbo+4 tech (a fancy name for reducing motion blur) and has Real Depth Enhancer which promises to mirror the human eye’s way of processing depth. It’s also Pantone validated for more accurate-looking colors. Finally, the Samsung S90D includes Dolby Atmos support for better sound than many other TVs. All of that is now available for a record-low price in the latest Best Buy Tech Fest sale.

The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV is the successor to the Samsung S90C which we gave a fantastic five-star rating when it launched. Think of this as the new and better model and you can’t go wrong.

Its feature list is full of fancy terms that genuinely improve picture quality. These include OLED HDR+ which analyzes each scene to improve brightness and image clarity, a 4K AI upscaling mode, and also AI tools for enhancing audio.

Audio options include Active Voice Amplifier Pro which amplifies voices against background sounds, and AI customization mode which detects what you’re watching and automatically optimizes the settings. Sure, you’ll still ideally want to invest in one of the best soundbars, but this is a good starting point if you don’t want to rush in.

Overall, this is one of the best TVs for most people and should keep you happy for a long time.

Of course, there are other OLED TV deals around if you’re tempted to go in a different direction. There are also plenty of soundbar deals if you’d prefer to get the home cinema setup complete in one flurry of purchases.