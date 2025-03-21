This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever

While Walmart gears up for its Big Savings Week sale, which kicks off on Monday, the retailer is offering a massive discount on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Samsung's S90C is a highly rated OLED TV, and Walmart has the 55-inch model on sale for just $969 (originally $2,499.99).



That's a whopping $1,530 discount and a new record-low price. It's also an incredible deal for an OLED display from a reputable brand like Samsung.



• Shop more deals at Walmart



Samsung's S90C OLED was crowned the best TV of 2024 and awarded five stars in our review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



Samsung's S90C OLED was released in 2023, which means most retailers no longer carry this model. Today's deal from Walmart allows you to score a gorgeous OLED display at a stunningly low price before it's gone for good.

Today's best OLED TV deal: Samsung's 55-inch S90C

Shop more of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - $100 more than the record-low prices we briefly saw earlier this week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.