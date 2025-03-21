This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever

Deals
By published

Samsung's 55-inch S90C OLED is on sale for $969

Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
(Image credit: Future)

While Walmart gears up for its Big Savings Week sale, which kicks off on Monday, the retailer is offering a massive discount on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. Samsung's S90C is a highly rated OLED TV, and Walmart has the 55-inch model on sale for just $969 (originally $2,499.99).

That's a whopping $1,530 discount and a new record-low price. It's also an incredible deal for an OLED display from a reputable brand like Samsung.

Shop more deals at Walmart

Samsung's S90C OLED was crowned the best TV of 2024 and awarded five stars in our review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

Samsung's S90C OLED was released in 2023, which means most retailers no longer carry this model. Today's deal from Walmart allows you to score a gorgeous OLED display at a stunningly low price before it's gone for good.

Today's best OLED TV deal: Samsung's 55-inch S90C

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV
Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $969 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best-rated TV last year, and Walmart still has the display in stock and on sale for an incredible $969 - a new record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's $1,530 price cut.

View Deal

Shop more of today's best TV deals

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV
LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - $100 more than the record-low prices we briefly saw earlier this week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

View Deal
Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV
Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy

A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

View Deal
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart

LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

View Deal
Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart

Here's an excellent big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $554 for the 75-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

View Deal
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
The best TV of 2024 just crashed to a new record-low price – get it before it's gone
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
The Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.
One of Samsung's best OLED TVs just plummeted to a record-low price
The Samsung 65-inch S95D on a red background with text saying Lowest Price.
Get it before it's gone: TechRadar's TV of the year is on sale for its lowest price ever for the Super Bowl
Black Friday TV deals
Massive TV sale at Walmart is live: clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $148
OLED Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy has a massive clearance sale on OLED TVs - deals starting at just $599.99
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99
Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing
LG C3 65-in OLED on teal background, with TR&#039;s Lowest Price badge
LG's C3 OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever at Amazon's early Big Spring Sale
Latest in Deals
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image
This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
More about seasonal sales
Amazon deals

Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99

Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50

Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.

‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel Tablet in hazel on green background with don&#039;t miss sign
The Google Pixel Tablet just dropped back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price
Amazon deals
Amazon's latest sale feels like Prime Day - shop best-selling devices starting at $9.99
Meta Quest 3 in white with Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle on red background with don&#039;t miss text
Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy
Two Ring video doorbells on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Price Cut&#039;
Ring doorbells and cameras crash to record-low prices in Amazon sale
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Holding the Fujifilm GFX100 RF medium-format compact camera
Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera