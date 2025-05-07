Samsung's best-selling 4K Crystal TV drops to an unbelievably cheap price at Walmart

Samsung's DU7200B Series TV is a best-seller at TechRadar, and I've just spotted the 50-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price at Walmart. Once you add the TV to your cart, the retailer has dropped Samsung's 50-inch Crystal 4K TV to $249.99 - a new record-low price.



While the Samsung DU7200B Series is one of the company's entry-level displays, the TV is still packed with premium features at an extremely affordable price. You're getting a stunning display thanks to the 4K UHD Crystal processor and PurColor technology that delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting smart capabilities powered by Tizen for seamless navigation, plus the Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to play your favorite games, no console required.



Today's deal from Walmart on Samsung's 50-inch DU7200B Series TV is the lowest-ever price and beats the current offers at Amazon and Samsung. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, and you must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price.

Samsung 50-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart Walmart has the best-selling Samsung 50-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $249. That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal for a mid-size 4K smart TV. The entry-level display from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $300. Remember, you must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price.

More of the best TV deals at Walmart

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $148 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $148 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $349 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $349 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

