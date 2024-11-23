I promised y'all a Pixel 9 Pro deal and Amazon just dropped it to the lowest price I've seen

If you want a Black Friday deal on the phone of the year, Amazon has the Pixel 9 Pro for $799 / £749 , the lowest price I’ve seen since the phone launched in August. I’ve talked about the Pixel 9 Pro a lot this year because it’s my favorite new phone of 2024 , and I’ve been using it ever since I finished my review. Besides talking up the great design and the excellent cameras, I’ve said the Pixel 9 Pro will go on sale for the holiday season. Sure enough, Google dropped the price by $150 / £100, but wait! Amazon is selling the Pixel 9 Pro for even less.

Google usually launches a new Pixel in October, then drops the price for the Black Friday sales season. This year, we got the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the whole Pixel 9 family in August. It seemed to me that Google wanted to sell the phone at full price for a longer stretch before it offered a Black Friday discount, and that prediction came true when Google cut the price of all Pixel 9 phones by $150 . If you want the absolute lowest price, though, Amazon has the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off the full retail price in the US and for £250 less in the UK.

• Browse all Black Friday deals at Amazon

I should warn you that this deal seems to apply to the Obsidian and Porcelain models only as I write this, and Amazon pricing can fluctuate rapidly, so if you don’t see the price you want, you may want to wait a little while to see if it changes. Google’s pricing is consistent: $150 / £100 off the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL , or save even more with $300 / £300 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , my favorite foldable phone of 2024.

Not in the US? Check out the best Google Pixel 9 Pro deals in your area at the bottom of this page.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal in the US

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is our phone of the year because it has an all new design that is more durable and very attractive. We loved taking photos and editing them with Google AI, and chatting with Google's conversational Gemini Live. This is our favorite Android phone at any price, and Google promises seven years of Android updates to keep it fresh with new features.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal in the UK

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £749.17 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is our favorite Android phone because it gets all the basics right, and keeps up with the most advanced new AI features, like AI call screening and generative writing and image creation. We loved the camera quality and the look and feel of this device were a leap forward for Google. This is our favorite Android phone, and seven years of Android updates should keep it fresh with new Pixel features.

The Pixel 9 Pro is the biggest redesign of the year, and I loved the new look and the new materials that Google says makes the new Pixel the most durable Pixel phone yet. It took fantastic photos during my review period, and Google Photos is the best AI editing tool you’ll find on a new smartphone.

I also had fun talking to Gemini Live, and if you buy a Pixel 9 Pro, you get a year of Google One AI Premium, which gives you Gemini Advanced and a vital 2TB of online storage that you can use across your Google account. That alone makes the Pixel 9 Pro a better buy than the Pixel 9, and these Black Friday Pixel deals only make the decision easier.

Want more phone deals? We're tracking all the deals on the best Samsung Galaxy, best Apple iPhone, and all of the best phones you can buy on our Black Friday phone deals page.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK