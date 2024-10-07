Watch: Apple's dropped the trailer for the first scripted film for the Vision Pro

One of the most immersive and downright impressive experiences on the Apple Vision Pro is watching content. Whether the content is optimized for the $3,500 spatial computer or not, the appeal is that almost anything can be a showstopper.

I’ve been transported to London’s Hyde Park for a Springsteen show on a 100-inch screen, in which I can choose the vantage point I like or even rewatch some Spongebob with the famed creature beside me, thanks to a custom environment. Some of the most impressive, though, are the ones produced just for the headset – up until now, though, it’s been unscripted adventures like getting up close with wild animals or walking a highwire high above the clouds.

However, that’s changing this week – Apple’s first scripted film captured in the Apple Immersive Video, Submerged, is arriving on Thursday, October 10, 2024. It’ll be free for anyone with the Vision Pro and available to watch within the TV app on the device. While there is no shared runtime, it is dubbed as a short film.

Edward Berger, an academy-award-winning filmmaker, directed and wrote Submerged. He previously worked on All Quiet on the Western Front, and another film he worked on, Conclave, is due out soon.

Submerged â€” Official Trailer | Apple Vision Pro - YouTube Watch On

While we didn’t get a formal trailer, Apple released a video showing some shots from the film, depicting unique camera angles and Berger wearing the Vision Pro while on set. Also seen is the special camera capable of shooting in the Apple Immersive Video format. It's safe to say it should offer those with the Vision Pro a unique view that swaps you from just watching a film to being part of the story.

The film itself will transport viewers onto a submarine during WWII as it’s in the midst of an attack from torpedos – Apple’s full synopsis is: “Submerged invites viewers onto a WWII-era submarine and follows its crew as they wrestle to combat a harrowing torpedo attack. This adrenaline-pumping thrill ride showcases the unique storytelling experiences made possible by Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable media format that leverages ultra-high resolution 3D video and Spatial Audio to put viewers in the center of the action.”

(Image credit: Apple)

Submerged is out on October 10, 2024, and is free for Vision Pro owners. It will also continue to expand the Immersive Video content available on the platform. That’s a good thing, and it marks the first jump towards scripted content, with hopefully more to come.

I’ll give it a watch once it drops, but I also think Apple’s Vision Pro works well with a regular movie or TV show. I’m excited to spin the upcoming Springsteen documentary – Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – via Disney+. I hope that Netflix eventually joins the bandwagon to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts concert film later in October. The device excels this way thanks to the excellent displays and great Spatial Audio - when supported – via AirPods Pro.