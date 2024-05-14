Netflix movie of the day: 2012 is a spectacular blockbuster even if it feels a little past its expiry date
Get a front row seat to the end of the world
Released in 2009, 2012 is the "wake up, sheeple!" of blockbuster movies: it took the idea of massive climate change, decided it wasn't visual or scary enough, and amped up the apocalypse to suggest that the end of the world was just a few years away. Fortunately for us that didn't quite happen, and we're now looking at 2012 in the rear view mirror. And from where we're sitting it's a very big, very silly, very spectacular blockbuster, available on Netflix, that's a feast for the eyes if not for the brain.
It actually feels even older than it is: there's a distinct 1980s "let's blow stuff up!" vibe to it all. The FX are excellent and so is the cast. Think Independence Day with climate change rather than space aliens. It's not a great movie, but it's great fun.
Is 2012 a good movie?
No, but it's a good bad movie thanks to those special effects: a lot of money has been spent on creating climate disaster and there's tons of on-screen destruction. However, according to Deep Focus Review the film itself is "a cheesy, one-dimensional, epic-sized spectacle" – one that delivers on its promise to "destroy the Earth".
This is a Roland Emmerich movie, with all that entails: the director always delivers on the visuals; the plot and characterization, not so much. Deadspin describes his career thus: "The world blows up. The world blows up a lot. The world blows up fantastically. There are worst quests in life."
And there's no doubt that there's plenty to enjoy on-screen. As Movie Talk says, "Volcanoes spew lava bombs, earthquakes tear up city blocks, skyscrapers topple, California sinks beneath the waves, and it's an amazing thrill ride." Or as Empire says, it's "Fundamentally terrible, but almost irresistibly entertaining."
Perfect mid-week fodder if the rest of the best Netflix movies feel like they might ask a bit too much of the ol' gray matter, then.
