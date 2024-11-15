As Arcane nears its end, its creators admit the Black Rose is 'an integral part of season 2' – but won't confirm if the group is the Netflix show's main villain

- Arcane's showrunners haven't ruled out a physical appearance from the Black Rose in season 2
Full spoilers follow for Arcane season 2.
There are only three episodes left of Arcane's second and final season and, as the clock ticks down to its finale, fans are still waiting for an answer to an absolutely huge question.
No, not that "what's going on with Jayce?" one, which I've already examined in this article about Jayce walking a very dark path in Arcane season 2. I'm talking about the hit Netflix show's main villain, who's yet to reveal their identity as Arcane approaches its endgame.
There have been plenty of candidates for the series' antagonist-in-chief. Silco fulfilled that role last season but, following his demise in the season 1 finale, we're none the wise about who's succeeding him as Arcane's Big Bad. Is it Ambessa, who's been an antagonistic figure since her season 1 debut? How about Jayce following his unexpected heel turn in Arcane season 2 act 2? What if, in the end, it actually ends up being Jinx?
In many viewers' minds, mine included, it won't be any of them. Indeed, fans have had a magical theory about Arcane's main villain for a long time, with some proposing that the Black Rose, a secret and dark magic wielding organization, will be the show's actual evildoers. It's a hypothesis that predates Arcane season 2's official trailer being released in mid-September, too, with that two-minute-long teaser going as far as to hint at the Black Rose's introduction.
Well, as I covered in my Arcane season 2 act 1 ending explained piece, the Black Rose are officially part of proceedings. What's still unclear after the arrival of season 2's latest three episodes, though, is whether the Noxus-based sect are one of the best Netflix shows' chief bad guys. Or, rather, bad girls, because three of their four most famous members are females. That includes their infamous leader LeBlanc, the millennia-old sorceress who's essentially Noxus' shadow ruler and pulls the strings of whoever sits on the expansionist empire's physical throne.
With the Black Rose playing an increasingly bigger role as Arcane season 2's story progresses, will we see LeBlanc and/or any other Black Rose members appear before Arcane's final credits roll? I had the opportunity to speak to the animated League of Legends (LoL) show's creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee ahead of its initial debut on November 9, so I felt obliged to ask the pair if this would be the case. Interestingly, they didn't actually deny it, either.
"Hmm... you really want to know, don't you?" Linke replied with a wry smile and a not-so-coy laugh. Before I had a chance to respond, Yee jumped in to cleverly add: "Are you asking 'will they be there' or 'will you see them?'"
You've played this game before, haven't you, gentlemen? Considering the pair didn't outright deny that LeBlanc and/or her fellow ancient magic wielders would appear, I'm led to believe that, at the very least, one of them will. I've got the evidence to back that up, too. In the cast list of season 2 episode 5's end credits sequence, it mentions a character named 'illusionary sorceress' who's not only the individual who speaks to Mel in this chapter, but who's also voiced by Minnie Driver. Don't be shocked if Driver is the voice behind Arcane's animated take on LeBlanc, with one or both individuals set to be added to my Arcane season 2 cast and character guide shortly.
But I digress. Even if I'm completely wrong in my assumptions about members of the Black Rose appearing before season 2 ends, it doesn't sound like this is the last we'll see of them. With many more LoL movie and TV adaptations in development, Linke suggested they may crop up, or at least be mentioned, in future projects.
"When we've talked about them internally, the coolest version of the Black Rose is when they're invisible," Linke said. "But it's really cool because they're one of the first glimpses of this larger world, and the characters that have an association with the arcane and magic that comes from another realm. It's a good thing that fans have opinions on what's happening with Hextech, magic, and all of these things, and we're really excited about those things, too. But, you know, the Black Rose are an integral part of season 2, and that's all you'll get for now."
For more exclusive coverage ahead of season 2 act 3's arrival, check out other articles of mine, containing quotes from my chat with Linke and Yee, below.
