Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream sees the first meeting in 2026 World Cup qualifying between the sides, with the visitors currently second-placed in the standings. Below we have all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Reaching the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals was a good return for Venezuela and the Vinotinto will be looking to keep up their form as they seek a first appearance at a World Cup with the help of star center-forward Salomon Rondon. But can they beat el Loco?

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Venezuela vs Uruguay Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 10

Start time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 5pm ET / 8am AEDT (Sep. 11) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Uruguay for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. There is also a free stream with Spanish commentary on Televen in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream

Official Venezuela vs Uruguay broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ North Africa The Venezuela vs Uruguay broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Venezuela vs Uruguay rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Venezuela vs Uruguay game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. You can also watch the game free on Chilevision in Chile. Venezuela The broadcast rights for Venezuela vs Uruguay match in Venezuela are available on free-to-air channel Televen. Caribbean The Venezuela vs Uruguay broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA and Canada Venezuela vs Uruguay will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ Australia SBS On Demand will show the Venezuela vs Uruguay World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ In India you can watch a Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream via FanCode.

Middle East

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Venezuela vs Uruguay. You can watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Venezuela vs Uruguay live streams▼ Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Venezuela vs Uruguay will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Venezuela vs Uruguay will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Uruguay for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Chile can watch a Venezuela vs Uruguay free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Venezuela vs Uruguay kick off? The Venezuela vs Uruguay game takes place at 6pm ET / 11pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 8am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Uruguay on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).