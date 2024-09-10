Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Venezuela vs Uruguay broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Venezuela&#039;s forward Salomon Rondon controls the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers ahead of the Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream
The Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream sees the first meeting in 2026 World Cup qualifying between the sides, with the visitors currently second-placed in the standings. Below we have all the information on how to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Reaching the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals was a good return for Venezuela and the Vinotinto will be looking to keep up their form as they seek a first appearance at a World Cup with the help of star center-forward Salomon Rondon. But can they beat el Loco?

Here's where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

  • Event date: September 10
  • Start time: 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm BST / 5pm ET / 8am AEDT (Sep. 11)

FREE Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Venezuela vs Uruguay for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. There is also a free stream with Spanish commentary on Televen in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Venezuela vs Uruguay live stream

Official Venezuela vs Uruguay broadcasters by region

Can I watch Venezuela vs Uruguay for free?

When does Venezuela vs Uruguay kick off?

The Venezuela vs Uruguay game takes place at 6pm ET / 11pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 8am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Venezuela vs Uruguay on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

