How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream: Copa America 2024

Uruguay vs Colombia Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 10 Kick-off time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Thur) Best free stream TV Azteca (MX)

(MX) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Two of this year's most entertaining Copa America teams go head-to-head for a place in Sunday's final, with the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream taking place between the 12th and 14th ranked teams in the world this Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa has well and truly delivered on the hope attached to his appointment as Uruguay head coach last year and his side were faultless in the group stage, scoring nine goals. It took a penalty shoot-out after a tense scoreless draw against Brazil in the quarters, before PSG's Manuel Ugarte sent them through. Now they're just two wins away from a 16th title and a great chance to become the competition's most successful ever team.

Colombia have only one Copa America win in their history (and 23 years ago at that), but are peaking at just the right time this year. Their 5-0 thumping of Panama in the last eight will leave captain James Rodríguez, Liverpool's Luis Díaz and the rest absolutely buoyant as they head to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Wednesday.

To see who will face Argentina or Canada in the 2024 Copa America final, discover here where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE Uruguay vs Colombia live streams

Copa America 2024 is completely FREE to watch on TV Azteca in Mexico.

If you're from Mexico but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Uruguay vs Colombia live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Use a VPN to watch any Uruguay vs Colombia stream

If you're keen to watch Uruguay vs Colombia at the Copa America 2024 but are away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

We rate NordVPN as today's best VPN for streaming live sport.

Use a VPN to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need it – it's got it all. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in the US

Uruguay vs Colombia will be shown on Fox, which – along with stablemate FS1 – is airing all of the Copa America 2024 knockout games. Kick-off is at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday evening.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries Fox (in certain markets), and if you're new to the service, you'll get 50% off your first month.

Sling TV Blue plans start from $45 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more, making Sling a great choice for Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 viewers as well. Better still, new subscribers get their first month half-price. Just make sure that it carries Fox where you live.

If you want the most complete cable replacement option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in the UK

Copa America 2024 is being shown on Premier Sports (formerly Viaplay) in the UK. Just be warned that kick-off is set for 1am BST on Wednesday night / Thursday morning for this semi-final. Premier Sports subscriptions start at £10.99 per month (or £120 for a whole year), and you can add the service to your Sky, Virgin or Amazon package (costs vary by platform). If you previously subscribed to Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports. Not in the UK? Follow an Uruguay vs Colombia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Uruguay vs Colombia on CTV2 or TSN1. Kick-off is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Wednesday. If you get either channel as part of your cable plan, log in with the details of your provider for access to their Uruguay vs Colombia live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in Australia

In Australia, Uruguay vs Colombia will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Euro 2024 and Premier League football. Kick-off is at 10am AEST on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch Uruguay vs Colombia in New Zealand?

Copa America 2024 hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster in New Zealand (despite some places saying that it's on NZTV+).

Anybody wanting to watch their domestic Copa America stream when in New Zealand can use a VPN to watch Uruguay vs Colombia. Kick-off is at 12pm NZST on Thursday lunchtime.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch Uruguay vs Colombia on FanCode. Kick-off is set for 5.30am IST early on Thursday morning. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.