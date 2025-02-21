How to watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas online from anywhere

Watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas

This late night show is all about getting you closer to the action of the The MOBO Awards 2025, which took place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Tuesday, February 18. Here's where to watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Friday, February 21 at 11.25pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The MOBO Awards remain one of the biggest events in the music calendar in the UK, a celebration of the best music of black origin. This year's event saw big names such as Darkoo, Ezra Collective and Ayra Starr take home awards.

In this hour-long special, DJ Target serves up performances, chats and exclusive content from the show, giving you a chance to see the best performers do their thing.

Read on as we explain how to watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas in the US?

At the time of writing, The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas isn't available to watch in the US.

How to watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas for FREE in the UK

You can watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence, airing at 11.25pm GMT on Friday, February 21. It will be available to stream after broadcast. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas for free.

Can you watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas will air in Canada.

Can you watch The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas in Australia?

Any plans to make The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

