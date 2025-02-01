Scotland vs Italy live stream: how to watch 2025 Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch Scotland vs Italy live streams to see who can get their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start at Murrayfield. Below we have all the info on how to watch Scotland vs Italy from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

There is an air of confidence around the Scotland camp after a strong showing throughout 2024 that concluded with a thumping victory over Australia at Murrayfield. Playing with freedom under Gregor Townsend, they have some true superstars in their ranks in Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe. They’ll also be desperate to avenge the 31-29 defeat they suffered to Italy in last year’s Six Nations.

Italy enjoyed their most competitive Six Nations campaign last year as they secured a hard-fought draw with France before beating Scotland and Wales. They would have hoped to kick on later in the year but suffered a disappointing loss to Samoa and were well beaten by Argentina. They did show plenty of spirit in the 29-11 loss to New Zealand and there is certainly plenty of talent in the squad; not least the hugely exciting centre Tommaso Menoncello.

Here's where to watch Scotland vs Italy live online from anywhere — including free options – and how to watch every Six Nations clash.

Watch Scotland vs Italy Quick Guide Date and time Date: Sat, Feb 1

Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sun) Watch free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

FREE Scotland vs Italy live stream broadcasters

You can watch Scotland vs Italy for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

BBC iPlayer – UK

Use a VPN to watch any Scotland vs Italy stream

If you're away from home while Scotland vs Italy is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

If you're away from home while Scotland vs Italy is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including Scotland vs Italy, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

The Scotland vs Italy game is being broadcast on BBC One, while a live stream will be available on the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

BBC is a free service, though in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs Italy live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Scotland vs Italy rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)