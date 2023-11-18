Raiders vs Dolphins live stream: how to watch NFL game from anywhere

Watch a Raiders vs Dolphins live stream

Looking for a free Raiders vs Dolphins live stream? The game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's only on NFL Game Pass, but remember that you can watch on your usual service with a VPN when abroad too. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, November 19 Kick-off: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Nov 20) TV channel: CBS FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Raiders vs Dolphins preview

The Raiders are 2-0 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, but the bedding-in period ends this Sunday. They've managed to take care of business against two deeply flawed opponents, but the Dolphins are several rungs up the pecking order. They're also coming off a bye week, and have home-field advantage at Hard Rock Stadium.

Much was being made of Miami's ongoing struggles against any team with a winning record even before the no-show against Kansas City a fortnight ago, but whether they turn out to be paper tigers or not, they've been utterly dominant against middling and lower-tier opposition.

The Raiders' back-to-back victories have taken them to 5-5 for the season, which pushes them above both the Chargers and the Broncos in the AFC West, although that probably says more about the division as a whole than Las Vegas.

Still, they've got a bit of momentum now and the majority of fans are finding it easier to get behind rookie 4th-round pick Aidan O'Connell than Jimmy Garoppolo, who'd been stinking the place out under Josh McDaniels. Josh Jacobs has certainly done his bit to ease the load on O'Connell, racking up at least 25 carries in each of the past two games.

Glow-up or not though, the Raiders are exactly the sort of outfit that Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have been eating for breakfast, and having last tasted victory three weeks ago, they'll be starving. Follow our guide on how to watch Raiders vs Dolphins wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Raiders vs Dolphins for FREE in Australia

The Raiders vs Dolphins game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Raiders vs Dolphins live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The catch is that kick-off is set for 5am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live. A subscription costs for AU$28.99 per week or AU$138.99 for the rest of the season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Raiders vs Dolphins in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using a VPN, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Raiders vs Dolphins from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Raiders vs Dolphins

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Raiders vs Dolphins live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Raiders vs Dolphins on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN.

Raiders vs Dolphins live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Raiders vs Dolphins, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Raiders vs Dolphins on DAZN while abroad. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer. You can also live stream Raiders vs Dolphins on the streaming platform TSN Plus, which costs $8 per month or $80 per year.

Raiders vs Dolphins live stream in the UK