Peru vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Peru vs Uruguay broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Darwin Nunez #19 of Uruguay runs the pitch ahead of the Peru vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
(Image credit: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams, as the struggling hosts look to make the most of unrest in the Celeste ranks in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Below we have all the info on how to watch Peru vs Uruguay from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Third doesn't do justice to the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing with Uruguay. They've beaten Brazil and Argentina, and have coped with losing a raft of key players to suspension, including Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ronald Araujo. Incidentally, with his ban currently under review, Nunez is now available.

However, Estadio Nacional has been a relative source of strength for the Blanquirroja, who are at the bottom of the standings, and Luis Suarez has attempted to spark a scandal, branding Bielsa as toxic.

Here's where to watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Peru vs Uruguay Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Friday, October 11
  • Start time: 9.30pm ET / 2.30am BST (Oct. 12) / 12.30pm AEDT (Oct. 12)

Best free streams

FREE Peru vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Peru vs Uruguay for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from ATV in Peru, Chilevision in Chile, and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Peru, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch free Peru vs Uruguay coverage as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Official Peru vs Uruguay broadcasters by region

Can I watch Peru vs Uruguay for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but fans in Australia, Peru, Chile and Colombia can watch a free Peru vs Uruguay live stream.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Peru vs Uruguay free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Peru vs Uruguay kick off?

The Peru vs Uruguay game kicks off at 9.30pm ET on Friday, October 11. That's 2.30am BST / 12.30pm AEDT on Saturday, October 12 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Peru vs Uruguay on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.