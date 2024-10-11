Peru vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere

Watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams, as the struggling hosts look to make the most of unrest in the Celeste ranks in a pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. Below we have all the info on how to watch Peru vs Uruguay from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Third doesn't do justice to the job Marcelo Bielsa is doing with Uruguay. They've beaten Brazil and Argentina, and have coped with losing a raft of key players to suspension, including Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ronald Araujo. Incidentally, with his ban currently under review, Nunez is now available.

However, Estadio Nacional has been a relative source of strength for the Blanquirroja, who are at the bottom of the standings, and Luis Suarez has attempted to spark a scandal, branding Bielsa as toxic.

Here's where to watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Peru vs Uruguay Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, October 11

Friday, October 11 Start time: 9.30pm ET / 2.30am BST (Oct. 12) / 12.30pm AEDT (Oct. 12) Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

ATV (PER)

Chilevision (CHL)

Caracol Play (COL)

FREE Peru vs Uruguay live stream broadcasters

You can watch Peru vs Uruguay for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia. There are also free-to-air streaming options from ATV in Peru, Chilevision in Chile, and Caracol Play in Colombia.

Usually in Australia, Peru, Chile or Colombia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch free Peru vs Uruguay coverage as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Peru vs Uruguay live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Peru vs Uruguay live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Peru vs Uruguay broadcasters by region

Africa

North Africa The Peru vs Uruguay broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Peru vs Uruguay rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Brazil game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. In Chile, it is also possible to watch for free on Chilevision, and Peru, the game is also being shown for free on ATV. Argentina The broadcast rights for Peru vs Uruguay in Argentina belong to TyC Sports Play. Brazil The broadcast rights for the Peru vs Uruguay game in Brazil belong to SporTV. Colombia The Peru vs Uruguay World Cup qualifier will be show on Caracol Play TV in Colombia. Paraguay Peru vs Uruguay will be shown on GEN in Paraguay. Venezuela You can watch Peru vs Uruguay on byM Sport in Venezuela. USA and Canada Peru vs Uruguay will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Australia SBS On Demand will show the Peru vs Uruguay World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

India In India you can watch a Peru vs Uruguay live stream via FanCode. Indonesia Vidio has the rights to Peru vs Uruguay in Indonesia. Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3 has the rights to Peru vs Uruguay in Malaysia.

Middle East

Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Peru vs Uruguay. You can watch Peru vs Uruguay live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Peru vs Uruguay live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. France DAZN France has the broadcast rights to Peru vs Uruguay. Norway Peru vs Uruguay will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Peru vs Uruguay will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 2 in Poland. Portugal Peru vs Uruguay will be broadcast on Sport TV 1 in Portugal. Spain Movistar+ has the broadcast rights to Peru vs Uruguay in Spain.

Can I watch Peru vs Uruguay for free? Check your local broadcaster above but fans in Australia, Peru, Chile and Colombia can watch a free Peru vs Uruguay live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Peru vs Uruguay free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Peru vs Uruguay kick off? The Peru vs Uruguay game kicks off at 9.30pm ET on Friday, October 11. That's 2.30am BST / 12.30pm AEDT on Saturday, October 12 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Peru vs Uruguay on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).