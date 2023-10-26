Pakistan vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online now, team news, PAK bowling

Watch a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream

Want a free Pakistan vs South Africa live stream? Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. And for full details on how to watch Pakistan vs South Africa in other parts of the world, keep reading.

Pakistan vs South Africa: preview

Facing off in Chennai today, Pakistan and South Africa find themselves at very different junctures of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. While the Proteas are on the cusp of a semi-final spot, Pakistan need to turn things around pretty quickly if they wish to progress. And with the Men in Green making 270 in their overs, they'll have to be very good indeed with the ball to prevent the strong South African batters chasing it down.

South Africa have probably been the most eye-catching of the ten teams competing in India. They've been scoring runs for fun, recording three of the 2023 competition's top four scores. Tuesday saw them smash another massive total (382/5) at the hands of Bangladesh, with the tournament's most prolific batter Quinton de Kock going big with 174 and Heinrich Klaasen – who has been scoring at a scarcely believable 150.78 strike rate – notching up another 90 from 49 balls.

With further dominant victories against Sri Lanka, Australia and England, that shock loss to the Netherlands is looking increasingly like an anomalous blip. Taking nothing away from the bowlers, it's their form with the bat that has been so impressive, with Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and David Miller all contributing over the last few weeks.

Starting with two wins, things have gone south pretty quickly for a Pakistan team that desperately need to upset South Africa today. They have been comfortably second best in three consecutive losses to India, Australia and Afghanistan. Babar Azam will be asking for much more control from his bowlers, especially in light of the opposition's imperiousness with bat in hand.

Mohammad Nawaz is back and Mohammad Wasim Jr makes his World Cup debut in place of the struggling leggie Usama Mir. Captain Temba Bavuma returns for the Proteas, and there are changes in their bowling attack, too – it's Rabada and Williams out; Shamsi and Ngidi in.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get a Pakistan vs South Africa live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

FREE Pakistan vs South Africa live streams

Where to find FREE Pakistan vs South Africa live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs South Africa will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

And in Pakistan, the game will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports, too.

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence – whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else – and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream – assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course – specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Pakistan vs South Africa from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming – and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Pakistan vs South Africa live streams

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. Pakistan vs South Africa is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Friday. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games – including Pakistan vs South Africa – are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number is required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will be shown by Channel 5 for free, too). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket for the 9.30am start on Friday. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the cricket via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles, If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Sports Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 12.05am. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa in Australia

With free-to-air Chanel 9 only showing Australian games, semi-finals and the final only, you'll need access to Fox Cricket 501 to watch Pakistan vs South Africa. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Unfortunately, Kayo has recently ended its free trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. This Cricket World Cup game will begin at 7.30pm AEDT Friday evening.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus online and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics watching online, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries – just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand