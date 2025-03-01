Man Utd vs Fulham live stream: how to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

How-to
By
published

The defending champions face a tough test against the Cottagers

Matthijis de Ligt of Manchester United celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Ipswich Town FC.
(Image credit: Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
Jump to:
  • Stream Man Utd vs Fulham FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)
  • Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (70% off today)
  • Kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday

Watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream as the reigning champions look to secure a third victory over the Cottagers this season and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Fulham from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Man Utd vs Fulham Live Stream Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, March 2
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Best free streams

FREE Man Utd vs Fulham live stream

You can watch Man Utd vs Fulham for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man Utd vs Fulham stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Man Utd vs Fulham live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the US

Man Utd vs Fulham is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Man Utd vs Fulham on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Man Utd vs Fulham start?

Man Utd vs Fulham kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 2. That's 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT on Monday, March 3 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free?

Can I watch Man Utd vs Fulham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Man Utd vs Fulham broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Davis vs Roach live stream: how to watch boxing online, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard

Davis vs Roach live stream: how to watch boxing online today, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard
Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the leading group during Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in 2024

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream 2025: How to watch cycling online from anywhere
A triptych image featuring the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, iPhone 16e and Amazon Echo Show 21.

5 hottest tech reviews of the week: the gorgeous, affordable iPhone 16e and Amazon's epic 21-inch Echo Show
See more latest