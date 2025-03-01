Man Utd vs Fulham live stream: how to watch FA Cup fifth round game online

Stream Man Utd vs Fulham FREE on BBC iPlayer (UK)

Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (70% off today)

Kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday

Watch the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream as the reigning champions look to secure a third victory over the Cottagers this season and reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Fulham from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Man Utd vs Fulham live stream▼ Since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford it's been extremely tough going for the young Portuguese manager who has won just five of his 16 Premier League games in charge. However, he has found some welcome relief in cup competitions and has already guided Man Utd to wins over Arsenal and Leicester in the FA Cup. He’ll now hope to knock out a third fellow Premier League side and will be boosted by the fact United have already beaten Fulham twice this season. Nine points ahead of United in the league table and just five behind fourth-placed Man City, it’s been another impressive campaign thus far for Fulham and manager Marco Silva. The Cottagers have eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup, brushing Watford aside before overcoming Wigan thanks to a double from Rodrigo Muniz. They’ll now be looking to eliminate the defending champions and gain revenge for the pair of 1-0 league defeats they suffered at the hands of United. Here's where to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Man Utd vs Fulham Live Stream Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, March 2

Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT Best free streams BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Man Utd vs Fulham live stream

You can watch Man Utd vs Fulham for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

BBC iPlayer – UK

Use a VPN to watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man Utd vs Fulham stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Man Utd vs Fulham live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the US

Man Utd vs Fulham is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Man Utd vs Fulham live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Man Utd vs Fulham on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Man Utd vs Fulham start? Man Utd vs Fulham kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, March 2. That's 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT on Monday, March 3 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Fulham for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Man Utd vs Fulham via free-to-air BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Fulham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Man Utd vs Fulham broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Man Utd vs Fulham live streams▼ The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Man Utd vs Fulham live streams▼ Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada. Latin America The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Man Utd vs Fulham live streams▼ The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Belgium DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage. Hungary TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.

Asia

Click to see more Man Utd vs Fulham live streams▼ Hong Kong PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran: Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Mongolia Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia. Philippines beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang. Thailand Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Man Utd vs Fulham live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.