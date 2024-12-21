Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

The Cherries aim to make it five games unbeaten when they visit Old Trafford

Three Bournemouth players celebrate a goal against West Ham
(Image credit: Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Sunday's Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream sees the Cherries heading to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Sunday, December 22
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in the US

The Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Can you watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK as this fixture has not been chosen for television coverage.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Man Utd vs Bournemouth isn't one of them.

When does Man Utd vs Bournemouth start?

Man Utd vs Bournemouth kicks off at 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Sunday, December 22.

Can I watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Man Utd vs Bournemouth broadcasters by region

