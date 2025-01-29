Man City vs Club Brugge live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Cityzens need a win to avoid an early exit

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is a huge clash, as the English Champions try and avoid an early exit from the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Club Brugge from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The Cityzens go into the final matchday of this opening phase in 25th spot in the table, meaning they currently would not even make it into the playoff stage. Their opponents, meanwhile, sit in 20th spot, meaning a win or even a draw would likely see them compete in those February fixtures.

After a shaky opening few minutes, Pep Guardiola’s side seized control against Chelsea at the weekend. Some direct play saw Haaland and Foden on the scoresheet once again. The new arrival, Omar Marmoush, looks dangerous, but he is cup-tied for this game, alongside his fellow new arrivals Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

The Belgian side are second in their domestic league. They battled to a draw with European giants Juventus last time out in the Champions League to put them on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. Swedish strike Gustaf Nilsson has scored eight goals in the League this season and offers an attacking threat.

Here's where to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams online from anywhere.

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams for FREE

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is available for FREE via RTÉ in Ireland.

Lucky viewers in the Republic of Ireland can watch this crucial Champions League clash for free. Man City vs Club Brugge is available for on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

From Ireland but traveling? Use a VPN to watch RTE Player from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams in the US

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

You can add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal. Or for on-the-go streaming, you can pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Man City vs Club Brugge broadcasters by region

What time is Man City vs Club Brugge?

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Man City vs Club Brugge for free?

If you're in the Republic of Ireland, Man City vs Club Brugge is available for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

Can I watch Man City vs Club Brugge on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

