Man City vs Club Brugge live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is a huge clash, as the English Champions try and avoid an early exit from the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Man City vs Club Brugge from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The Cityzens go into the final matchday of this opening phase in 25th spot in the table, meaning they currently would not even make it into the playoff stage. Their opponents, meanwhile, sit in 20th spot, meaning a win or even a draw would likely see them compete in those February fixtures.

After a shaky opening few minutes, Pep Guardiola’s side seized control against Chelsea at the weekend. Some direct play saw Haaland and Foden on the scoresheet once again. The new arrival, Omar Marmoush, looks dangerous, but he is cup-tied for this game, alongside his fellow new arrivals Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

The Belgian side are second in their domestic league. They battled to a draw with European giants Juventus last time out in the Champions League to put them on the brink of qualifying for the playoffs. Swedish strike Gustaf Nilsson has scored eight goals in the League this season and offers an attacking threat.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams for FREE

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is available for FREE via RTÉ in Ireland.

Lucky viewers in the Republic of Ireland can watch this crucial Champions League clash for free. Man City vs Club Brugge is available for on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

From Ireland but traveling? Use a VPN to watch RTE Player from abroad while you're away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Club Brugge stream

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams in the US

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Man City vs Club Brugge live streams in the UK

The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream is on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+ in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

You can add the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal. Or for on-the-go streaming, you can pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Man City vs Club Brugge broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Man City vs Club Brugge, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Man City vs Club Brugge, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Man City vs Club Brugge for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between Man City vs Club Brugge on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of Man City vs Club Brugge. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). Man City vs Club Brugge will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the Man City vs Club Brugge fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. RTE will be showing Man City vs Club Brugge. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Man City vs Club Brugge will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Man City vs Club Brugge. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Man City vs Club Brugge. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Man City vs Club Brugge.

Asia

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Man City vs Club Brugge. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including Man City vs Club Brugge: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Man City vs Club Brugge, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including Man City vs Club Brugge, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including Man City vs Club Brugge, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Man City vs Club Brugge. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Man City vs Club Brugge. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Man City vs Club Brugge.

Oceania

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including Man City vs Club Brugge. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes theMan City vs Club Brugge fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Man City vs Club Brugge streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Man City vs Club Brugge. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Man City vs Club Brugge? The Man City vs Club Brugge live stream kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Man City vs Club Brugge for free? If you're in the Republic of Ireland, Man City vs Club Brugge is available for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

Can I watch Man City vs Club Brugge on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).