Liverpool vs Southampton live stream: how to watch this riveting Premier League match online

How-to
By
published

Discover how you can view all the action as the Reds look to move closer to the Premier League title

Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring a goal
(Image credit: Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport)
Jump to:

The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream looks set to be a one-sided affair, as the Premier League leaders take on the team currently bottom of the table. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Southampton from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool vs Southampton: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Saturday, March 8
  • Start time: 10:00am ET / 3:00pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Southampton stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Liverpool vs Southampton live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 72% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live streams in the US

The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live streams in the UK

The Liverpool vs Southampton live stream is not available in the UK.

That's because of the blackout rule, which forbids any 3:00pm kick-offs on a Saturday from being broadcast on live TV. This is a way to protect attendances at lower-league games.

When does the Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League match start?

Liverpool vs Southampton kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 8.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Southampton on my mobile?

Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Liverpool vs Southampton broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist from London. He primarily covers the Premier League but also has experience covering other European competitions. He is the former editor of The Set Pieces and has had work published by the likes of the Guardian, FourFourTwo, Goal.com, ESPN and more. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).

