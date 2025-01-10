Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online, free streams

Watch the Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream to the raining champions host a League Two side at Anfield. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream▼ After a draw in the league against Manchester United and a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Liverpool will expect to get back to winning ways this weekend. Playing a team that lie 19th in League Two, manager Arne Slot will likely make huge changes to the starting XI so there could be opportunities for the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Federico Chiesa to impress. Accrington Stanley may be in a relegation battle and in danger of falling out of the Football League, but they will travel to Anfield in decent form. John Doolan’s side have won their last two league games and scored five goals in the process. With no one expecting a giant-killing, the players will be able to play with plenty of freedom and with no fear. They’ll also be desperate to impress against a team flying high in England and Europe. Here's where to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, January 11

Start time: 7.15am ET / 12.15pm GMT Best free streams ITVX (UK)

FREE Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream broadcasters

You can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for FREE on ITVX in the UK, the online streaming service of ITV. The game will also be live on the ITV1 channel, with coverage starting at 11.30am for a 12.15pm kick-off.

ITVX – UK

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live streams in the US

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for free on ITV. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley start? Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley kicks off at 7.15am ET / 12.15pm GMT on Saturday, January 11. That's 11.15pm AEDT in Australia and 1.15am NZDT on Sunday, January 12 for fans based in New Zealand.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley via free-to-air ITV and ITVX. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley broadcasters by region

Africa

Africa

The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.

Americas

Americas

Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada. Latin America The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Europe

The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Belgium DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage. Hungary TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.

Asia

Asia

Hong Kong PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran: Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Mongolia Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia. Philippines beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang. Thailand Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.

Oceania

Oceania

Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.