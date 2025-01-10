Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online, free streams

Expect Arne Slot to ring the changes against the League Two outfit

Mo Salah of Liverpool smiles during a match
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Watch the Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream to the raining champions host a League Two side at Anfield. Below we have all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley from anywhere in the world and for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, January 11
  • Start time: 7.15am ET / 12.15pm GMT

Best free streams

FREE Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live stream broadcasters

You can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for FREE on ITVX in the UK, the online streaming service of ITV. The game will also be live on the ITV1 channel, with coverage starting at 11.30am for a 12.15pm kick-off.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley stream

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live streams in the US

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 7.15am ET / 4.15am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for free on ITV. The game will also be live streamed on ITVX, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on ITVX whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley start?

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley kicks off at 7.15am ET / 12.15pm GMT on Saturday, January 11. That's 11.15pm AEDT in Australia and 1.15am NZDT on Sunday, January 12 for fans based in New Zealand.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley for free?

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

