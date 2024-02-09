Jordan vs Qatar live stream: How to watch Asian Cup 2023 final online from anywhere

Watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream

The Jordan vs Qatar Asian Cup final is free to watch on Network 10 and 10Play in Australia. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock 10play when outside Australia. Full details on how to watch the Jordan vs Qatar live stream just below.

Jordan vs Qatar: preview

Tournament hosts Qatar are on a seven-match winning streak and one victory away from becoming the first team in 20 years to secure back-to-back Asian Cup titles. The last team to beat them? That would be plucky Jordan, who have won admirers near and far for their giant-killing feats.

The Jordan vs South Korea semi-final saw the underdogs dominate all areas of the game and run out worthy 2-0 winners courtesy of strikes from Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari. If Hussein Ammouta's brand of football had to be categorised, heavy metal would fit the bill, with the majority of Jordan's goals coming from rapid, scything breaks.

However, they do the less glamorous stuff just as well. Yazid Abu Layla has kept a clean sheet in each of the past two rounds. By contrast, in the entirety of the knockouts only one other team registered a single shutout.

For Qatar, read: Akram Afif. The erstwhile Asian Footballer of the Year has been in inspired form for the Maroons, scoring five of their 11 goals and assisting a further three. He's been like a cheat code at times, though Tintin Marquez would breathe easier if some of his other players were able to step up.

Almoez Ali, Qatar's all-time leading scorer, has had a quiet tournament but came up with a crucial contribution in the semis, although Iran's all-out-attacking style of play tends to leave more spaces to exploit than Jordan's.

In this guide, we explain how to get a Jordan vs Qatar live stream and watch Asian Cup 2023 with the help of a VPN if you're away travelling at the moment.

FREE Jordan vs Qatar live streams

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar for FREE in Australia

Jordan vs Qatar is available to watch for free in Australia on Network 10 and 10Play. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Use a VPN to watch Jordan vs Qatar free on 10Play or from abroad. All you need to do to tune into the free live stream is register for an account. The game is also being shown on subscription service Paramount Plus, which costs AU$9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Jordan vs Qatar is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Jordan vs Qatar from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Jordan vs Qatar

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's Australian server to watch Jordan vs Qatar on 10Play.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home.

Global Jordan vs Qatar live streams

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can in the US can watch the Asian Cup final on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Jordan vs Qatar kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. With matches also available on the CBS Network, you can also tune in on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream in Canada

Jordan vs Qatar is being shown on Paramount Plus in Canada too. Kick-off is set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Saturday. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs CA$9.99 a month (CA$99.99 a year) and comes with a 7-day free trial. If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Jordan vs Qatar live streams in the UK

Jordan vs Qatar is being live streamed on TrillerTV+, formerly FiteTV, in the UK, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can sign up to TrillerTV+ for £7.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the UK or Ireland but want to watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream in India

Football fans in India can watch the Asian Cup final on FanCode. Jordan vs Qatar kicks off at 8.30pm IST on Saturday evening. A single FanCode Match Pass costs just Rs 15, a month is Rs 199, and a whole year will set you back Rs 699. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. If you're currently out of India but want to watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Can you watch a Jordan vs Qatar live stream in New Zealand?