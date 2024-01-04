Asian Cup live stream: How to watch Qatar 2023 online from anywhere, free streams, teams, fixtures, song, mascot

Watch Asian Cup 2023 live streams

Every Asian Cup game is available to watch live on Paramount Plus in the US, Canada and Australia (7-day free trial), while lucky soccer fans Down Under can enjoy every Socceroos match (plus the semi-finals and final) for FREE on streaming service 10Play. Football fans in India can watch via FanCode.

Full information on how to watch Asian Cup 2023 live streams, wherever you are, just below.

Asian Cup 2023 preview

Delayed from last summer because of scheduling conflicts and meteorological matters in the Qatari summer, the Asian Cup 2023 promises to be one of the best editions of the tournament in its near 70-year history. The continent's finest football talent will descend on the tiny country that hosted the 2022 World Cup for a month from January 12.

Hosts Qatar retain many of the players who represented their country with great pride at the World Cup just over a year ago. Attacking pair Almoez Ali and Akram Afif were electric in winning this tournament four years ago and will again look to put the Maroons on the front foot in Group A.

Australia will fancy their chances of getting out of Group B, with in-form St Pauli midfielder Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe currently tearing it up in the German second tier. Captain Mathew Ryan offers experience in goal.

Iran again count on Roma forward Sardar Azmoun, 49 goals in 75 caps, for goals to get out of Group C. Brentford midfielder Saman Ghoddos also adds elite experience to Amir Ghalenoei's squad. Elsewhere in the group, Palestine will hope to bring pride to those back home.

Japan start as favorites with most bookies. Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo captains the Samurai Blue, while it remains to be seen how much of the tournament Brighton playmaker Kaoru Mitoma will play in given his injury problems. Takumi Minamino and Takefusa Kubo offer plenty of forward thrust.

South Korea, meanwhile, have probably the tournament's two best players in forward Son Heung-min and Bayern Munich center-back Kim Min-jae, to go with in-form Wolves man Hwang Hee-chan.

Group F features Saudi Arabia, the only team to beat Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. Salem Al-Dawsari scored the winner that day and he remains as captain of the Green Falcons, along with midfiedl linchipin Mohamed Kanno.

To whet your appetite yet further for the tournament, keep scrolling down for all the latest news, groups, teams, mascots and much more for the Asian Cup 2023.

FREE Asian Cup 2023 live streams

How to watch Asian Cup 2023 for FREE in Australia

Football fans Down Under can catch every Socceroos fixture at the Asian Cup 2023, plus the semi-finals and final, for FREE in Australia, courtesy of Network 10 and the broadcaster's streaming service 10Play. Use a VPN to watch free on 10Play or from abroad. All you need to do to tune into the live stream of the Asian Cup 2023 on 10Play to register for an account first. Happy days!

The other Asian Cup 2023 live stream option in Australia is Paramount Plus, which has live coverage of every single match at the tournament. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs AU$9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial. As well as giving you access to Asian Cup 2023, a subscription also includes and every match from the 2023/24 FA Cup and also gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions below.

How to watch Asian Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the Asian Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the tournament like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Asian Cup 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Asian Cup 2023 live streams

How to watch Asian Cup Qatar 2023 in the US without cable

Soccer fans can in the US can also watch every single Asian Cup 2023 game on the Paramount Plus streaming service. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the Asian Cup 2023, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for the Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. With matches also available on the CBS Network, you can also tune in on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Though a pricier option, it does give you access to hundreds of channel and access to Premier League football.

How to watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream in Canada

If you're wanting to catch all the Asian Cup 2023 live stream action in Canada, Paramount Plus is again the place to go. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs CA$9.99 a month (CA$99.99 a year) and comes with a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Can you watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream in the UK?

No host broadcaster of the Asian Cup 2023 has yet been confirmed in the UK. However, with this tournament promising to be one of the most hotly contested ever, there's a good chance that a late broadcast deal could yet be done so fans can see Premier League stars Son Heung-min, Wataru Endo and Hwang Hee-chan in action in Qatar. As soon as we know who will be live streaming Asian Cup 2023 in the UK, we'll update this article. So be sure to bookmark this page.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Can you watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, it's a similar situation in New Zealand, where no host broadcaster of the Asian Cup 2023 has yet been confirmed.. As soon as we know who will be live streaming Asian Cup 2023 in New Zealand, we'll update this article. So be sure to bookmark this page.

How to watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream in India

Asian Cup 2023 football fans in India can watch the tournament on FanCode. A single FanCode Match Pass costs just Rs 15, a month is Rs 199, and a whole year will set you back Rs 699, which also gets you access to Major League Baseball, and the J League. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms. If you're currently out of India but want to watch an Asian Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Asian Cup 2023 FAQ

What teams are in the Asian Cup 2023? Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

Who is hosting the Asian Cup 2023? Qatar is hosting the latest instalment of the Asian Cup in 2024. China had been due to have the honor, but the AFC ruled that because of the country's since-rescinded zero-COVID policy the host country would be changed. Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, eventually won the voting procedure. It is the third time the Middle Eastern country has hosted the tournament, after past efforts in 1998 and 2011. The Maroons are defending champions after their surprise win last time out in 2019.

What are the stadiums for the Asian Cup 2023? Al Bayt Stadium , Al Khor – capacity 68,895

, Al Khor – capacity 68,895 Lusail Stadium , Lusail – 88,966

, Lusail – 88,966 Ahmad bin Ali Stadium , Al Rayyan – 45,032

, Al Rayyan – 45,032 Education City Stadium , Al Rayyan – 44,667

, Al Rayyan – 44,667 Jassim bin Hamad Stadium , Al Rayyan – 15,000

, Al Rayyan – 15,000 Khalifa International Stadium , Al Rayyan – 45,857

, Al Rayyan – 45,857 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium , Doha, 10,000

, Doha, 10,000 Al Thumama Stadium , Doha, 44,400

, Doha, 44,400 Al Janoub Stadium, Doha, 44,325

Why is the Asian Cup 2023 taking place in 2024? The Asian Cup Qatar 2023 was originally scheduled for June/July last year, but when Qatar won the right to host the tournament those plans needed some modification. The new hosts were due to compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at the same time as those original dates, while summer temperatures in Qatar are notoriously hot and resulted in the first winter World Cup in 2022. It was then announced in October 2022, when Qatar's hosting was confirmed, that the tournament would be delayed to January/February 2024 but retain '2023' in its name.

What is the Asican Cup 2023 mascot? Asian Cup fans with long memories will remember mascots Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti and Traeneh from the last time Qatar hosted the tournament in 2011. The five desert rats come with their own backstory. Zkriti and Traeneh, the green-coloured father and purple-coloured mother respectively, are the parents with Saboog (blue, a son), Tmbki (yellow, a younger son) and Freha (pink, a daughter) completing the family. Each name is derived from a different area of Qatar. Want to watch a cartoon? Of course you don't do...

What is the official ball for the Asian Cup 2023? The official match ball for games in the Asian Cup 2023 is the 'VORTEXAC23'. It may sound like a deadly disease set to wreak havoc on the planet, but it's the latest spherical on offering from Spanish sportswear brand Kelme, who have the rights for the tournament. "A vibrant orb of ingenuity," according to the official AFC press release, it features hosts Qatar's maroon colors and "embodies the heart and soul of the upcoming tournament". And you thought it was just a football.

What is the theme song for the Asian Cup 2023? No major tournament is complete without an official song and the Asian Cup 2023 is no different. The Arabic term synonymous with the word 'goal', Hadaf is an uptempo offering written by Heba Hamada and performed by Qatari artist Fahad Al-Hajjaji and Kuwaiti Humood AlKhudher. "This inspiring composition celebrates ambition, unity, and resilience – encouraging us to embrace hope and persevere in everything we do," said the organizing committee about its offering which manages to sound like every official tournament song. Ever.

Who has won most Asian Cups? Japan currently hold the record for most Asian Cup wins, with four – the Samurai Blue lifted the trophy in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011. Saudi Arabia (1984, 1988, 1996) and Iran (1968, 1972, 1976) have won the tournament three teams each. South Korea, meanwhile, are looking to end 64 years or hurt in the Asian Cup. They won the first two tournaments in 1956 and 1960 but haven't been continental champions since then.

Asian Cup 2023 fixtures & schedule

(All times GMT / ET / AEDT)

Group stage: Jan 12-25, 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, January 12 4pm / 11am Qatar vs Lebanon Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saturday, January 13 11.30am / 6.30am Australia vs India Paramount Plus / 10Play (AUS-only) 2.30pm / 9.30am China vs Tajikistan Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Uzbekistan vs Syria Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 14 11.30am / 6.30am Japan vs Vietnam Paramount Plus 2.30pm / 9.30am UAE vs Hong Kong Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Iran vs Palestine Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Monday, January 15 11.30am / 6.30am South Korea vs Bahrain Paramount Plus 2.30pm / 9.30am Indonesia vs Iraq Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Malaysia vs Jordan Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, January 16 2.30pm / 9.30am Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Saudi Arabia vs Oman Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, January 17 11.30am / 6.30am Lebanon vs China Paramount Plus 2.30pm / 9.30am Tajikistan vs Qatar Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, January 18 11.30am / 6.30am Syria vs Australia Paramount Plus / 10Play (AUS-only) 2.30pm / 9.30am India vs Uzbekistan Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Palestine vs UAE Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, January 19 11.30am / 6.30am Iraq vs Japan Paramount Plus 2.30pm / 9.30am Vietnam vs Indonesia Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Hong Kong vs Iran Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saturday, January 20 11.30am / 6.30am Jordan vs South Korea Paramount Plus 2.30pm / 9.30am Bahrain vs Malaysia Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, January 21 2.30pm / 9.30am Oman vs Thailand Paramount Plus 5.30pm / 12.30pm Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Monday, January 22 3pm / 10am Qatar vs China Paramount Plus 3pm 10am Tajikistan vs Lebanon Paramount Plus

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, January 23 11.30am / 6.30am Australia vs Uzbekistan Paramount Plus / 10Play (AUS-only) 11.30am / 6.30am Syria vs India Paramount Plus 3pm / 10am Hong Kong vs Palestine Paramount Plus 3pm / 10am Iran vs UAE Paramount Plus