Jordan vs South Korea live stream: how to watch Asian Cup 2023 semi-final online from anywhere

Watch a Jordan vs South Korea live stream

The Jordan vs South Korea Asian Cup semi-final is free to watch on Network 10 and 10Play in Australia.

Jordan vs South Korea: preview

If you're a sucker for romance and last-gasp twists – let's face it, who isn't? – you won't want to miss the 2023 Asian Cup semi-final between Jordan, the lowest-ranked team still standing, and South Korea, the tournament heavyweights who make nothing look easy.

The Taegeuk Warriors have been reliant on high-wire rescue acts almost from the outset, with five of their 11 goals coming in second-half stoppage time or later. The first of these was an own-goal that salvaged a 2-2 draw against Jordan in the group stage. Without it, South Korea wouldn't have even made the knockouts.

All of which has made Jurgen Klinsmann a deeply unpopular figure amongst fans, who justifiably feel that there's no reason for a team that's so rich in top-tier talent like Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae to fly so close to the sun with such regularity. For the neutral, however, South Korea are appointment viewing.

Jordan, by contrast, are the Cinderella story of the tournament. Ranked 44 places below their opponents in the FIFA rankings, they're the only semi-finalists never to have won the Asian Cup before. With no obvious star in the ranks, head coach Hussein Ammouta has made the team more than the sum of its parts, with Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Musa Al-Taamari and the electric Yazan Al-Naimat contributing two goals each.

FREE Jordan vs South Korea live streams

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea for FREE in Australia

Jordan vs South Korea is available to watch for free in Australia on Network 10 and 10Play. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Use a VPN to watch Jordan vs South Korea free on 10Play or from abroad. All you need to do to tune into the free live stream is register for an account. Happy days! The game is also being shown on subscription service Paramount Plus, which costs AU$9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. But why pay if you can watch the game for free? As well as Asian Cup 2023, a subscription also includes every match from the 2023/24 FA Cup and exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Jordan vs South Korea is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Global Jordan vs South Korea live streams

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans can in the US can watch every Asian Cup game on the Paramount Plus streaming service. Jordan vs South Korea kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Tuesday morning. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Activate it now, and you'll be able to watch the rest of the Asian Cup, plus the Super Bowl, without paying a cent. Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the Asian Cup 2023, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for the Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. With matches also available on the CBS Network, you can also tune in on a streaming-only basis via Fubo from $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Though pricier, it provides access to EPL soccer, plus hundreds of channels.

How to watch a Jordan vs South Korea live stream in Canada

Jordan vs South Korea, along with every game of the Asian Cup, is being shown on Paramount Plus in Canada too. Kick-off is set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Tuesday. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs CA$9.99 a month (CA$99.99 a year) and comes with a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch a Jordan vs South Korea live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams in the UK

Jordan vs South Korea is being live streamed on TrillerTV+, formerly FiteTV, in the UK, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Tuesday. You can sign up to TrillerTV+ for £7.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the UK or Ireland but want to watch a Jordan vs South Korea live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Watch Jordan vs South Korea live streams in India

Football fans in India can watch the Asian Cup on FanCode. Jordan vs South Korea kicks off at 8.30pm IST on Tuesday evening. A single FanCode Match Pass costs just Rs 15, a month is Rs 199, and a whole year will set you back Rs 699, which also gets you access to Major League Baseball, and the J League. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms. If you're currently out of India but want to watch a Jordan vs South Korea live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

