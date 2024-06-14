Italy vs Albania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online from anywhere

Italy vs Albania on Saturday, June 15 will be the second game in Group B at Euro 2024 and it promises to be a cracker. The defending champions haven't always convinced since winning their second European crown three years ago, so the Red and Blacks – who topped their qualifying group – will fancy an upset.

Italy may be defending European champions but it's been an inconsistent three years for the Azzurri. Having failed to qualify for a second successive World Cup in 2022, Italy replaced boss Roberto Mancini with Luciano Spalletti, and there's been some improvement. Group runners-up to England, they qualified comfortably and are defensively excellent, having conceded once in their last five internationals.

Albania may not be the biggest name, but they topped their qualifying group ahead of Czechia and Poland, beating the latter 3-0 and the former 2-0. Coached by former Arsenal and Barcelona full-back Sylvinho, they benefit from Swiss-born center-back Berat Djimsiti and box-to-box midfielder Kristjan Asllani.

Date: Sat, June 15

Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Italy vs Albania live stream broadcasters

You can watch Italy vs Albania for free with English language commentary on BBC iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Italy vs Albania free streams can be found on NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Italy vs Albania for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Italy vs Albania stream

How to watch Italy vs Albania live stream in the US

The Italy vs Albania live stream is on Z in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and Vix.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $75 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Italy vs Albania broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Italy vs Albania for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Sat, June 15, 2024. Here are the Italy vs Albania kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (16 June)

Singapore – 3am SGT (16 June)

Australia – 5am AEST (16 June)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (16 June)

Can I watch Italy vs Albania on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).