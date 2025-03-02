India vs New Zealand live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)

Stream India vs New Zealand free on Tamasha (Pakistan restricted)

9am GMT on Sunday, March 2

A potential dress-rehearsal for the final, India vs New Zealand will decide who faces the winners of Group B in the last four of the ICC Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli will play his 300th ODI, becoming the 22nd player and seventh from India to get to reach the landmark.

Shubman Gill has been India's leading run-scorer so far, but he's struggled desperately against spin, something India's opponents haven't yet taken full advantage of. Enter: Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

Both teams are already through, but with India guaranteed what is essentially "home" advantage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Black Caps will want to shake Kohli and Co's confidence.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch the India vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere and for free.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams for free

India vs New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.

Not in Pakistan right now? Use a VPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

Although India vs New Zealand is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.

Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.

Cricket lovers can use a VPN to access streams when traveling.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams online in the US

You can watch India vs New Zealand live online on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on their website.

If you have access to Willow but are currently out of the country, you can use a VPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch India vs New Zealand as normal.

Watch India vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

India vs New Zealand, along with every game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports packages cost from £22 a month.

You can also stream on the go with Sky Go.

Out of the country? A VPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

The India vs New Zealand match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.

Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98), and the yearly plan (AU$79)

Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download a VPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live streams in India

Sunday's India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.

IND vs NZ full squads

India

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

South Africa

Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)