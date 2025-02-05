How to watch India vs England: live stream 1st ODI 2025 online

The India vs England 1st ODI live stream sees the tourists looking to recover from the 4-1 drubbing handed to them during the T20 matches in the last few weeks. Below we have all the information on how to watch India vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

England's 2019 50-over World Cup win now seems like a distant memory, and a 2024 that saw them go a whole year without a series win has plunged them to 7th in the world rankings. This is the first opportunity to see how the side will perform under coach Brendon McCullum in the 50-over format.

India welcome the talismanic Rohit Sharma back to captain the side after a miserable Test tour to Australia. But confidence in the white ball camp should be sky high after walloping Wednesday's opponents in the T20 internationals. It's been almost six months since their last ODI – they'll be hoping for a much better showing than their 2-0 series lost to Sri Lanka that time around.

Here's how to watch an India vs England 1st ODI live stream wherever you are.

Watch India vs England 1st ODI Quick Guide Date & Time Date: Thursday, February 6

Start times: 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am GMT / 1.30pm IST Best live streams Willow TV via Sling (US)

TNT Sports (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch India vs England live stream from anywhere

India vs England is streaming on various channels around the world, but what if you're abroad and want to watch your usual stream?

This is where a VPN comes in handy. It's a piece of software that makes your device appear to be back home, so you can watch your usual services from anywhere. The best VPN right now is NordVPN, and you can get a great deal on it at the moment.

How to watch India vs England 1st ODI live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch India vs England live streams in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

How to watch India vs England 1st ODI live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is showing the three-match ODI series in England. If you don't have it as part of your TV package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass that costs £30.99 monthly and gives you a wealth of coverage of soccer, rugby, UFC, cycling and much more.

How to watch India vs England 1st ODI live streams in Australia

You can watch India vs England on Fox Cricket 501 Down Under, with live streams available to Foxtel subscribers. Alternatively, you can watch via specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

How to watch India vs England 1st ODI live streams around the world

India

The 2025 India vs England ODI series is being broadcast across the Star Sports Network in India. That means you'll need access to Disney+ Hotstar to watch online and on mobile devices.

Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can catch all the action live on Willow TV , with prices from CA$8.99 per month.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch India vs England on Sky Sport 1 and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels for $49.99 a month or $499.99 a year.

Can I watch India vs England 1st ODI live streams for free? Unfortunately, the 2025 India vs England ODI series is on paid streaming channels the world over. If you're in Australia, you can watch the games with a 7-day free trial to Kayo Sports, assuming you haven't used the service before.

When is the India vs England 1st ODI 2025? The India vs England 1st ODI takes place on Thursday, February 6 at 1.30pm local time in Nagpur. That's 3am ET / 12am PT in the US, 8am GMT in the UK or 7pm AEDT in Australia.

What is the 2025 India vs England ODI schedule? 1st ODI: Thursday, February 6 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur 2nd ODI: Sunday, February 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 3rd ODI: Wednesday, February 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Can I watch India vs England 1st ODI on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.