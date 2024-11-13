How to watch Dune: Prophecy online – stream the prequel TV show from anywhere

Before the Bene Gesserit, there was the Sisterhood, the rise of which is chronicled in six-part political thriller Dune: Prophecy. An uneasy alliance between the group's canny leader Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) breaks down when they each attempt to seize ultimate power. Read on as we explain how to watch Dune: Prophecy online from anywhere in the Imperium.

Entrusted with shaping the future of the Imperium and its Great Houses by imparting wisdom, the Sisterhood is the beating heart of government, yet it doesn't get final say. That responsibility lies solely with Emperor Corrino, though heavily reliant as he is on his Truthsayer Kasha (Jihae), he knows full-well that he's open to manipulation.

It's in this climate of mutual suspicion that Valya makes moves to put a Sister on the throne, but the more influence the Sisterhood gains, the more enemies it makes. And Valya finds a formidable foe in Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel), an ex-soldier with the Emperor's ear, a grudge against the Sisterhood, and a destructive nature.

The official trailer dropped last month, so read on for how to watch Dune: Prophecy online and on TV from anywhere.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy online in the US

Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 17. Following episodes will air in the same slot weekly. You'll also be able to stream episodes of the sci-fi prequel on Max. Max prices start at $9.99 a month with commercials. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Dune: Prophecy, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Dune: Prophecy from anywhere:

How to watch Dune: Prophecy online in the UK

UK viewers can watch Dune: Prophecy at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, beginning Monday, November 18 at 2am GMT. Fortunately, episodes are repeated at 9pm on Monday evenings. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service too. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. Check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy online in Canada

You can watch Dune: Prophecy exclusively on Crave in Canada, with the premiere set for 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 17. Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content. Canadians away from might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

Where to watch Dune: Prophecy online in Australia

Dune: Prophecy will air via Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia, with the premiere set for Monday, November 18. Foxtel Now offers a full, cable-like experience boasting 70+ channels from $25/month after a 10-day free trial. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

What you need to know about Dune: Prophecy

When is Dune: Prophecy release date? Dune: Prophecy debuts the first of six episodes on HBO and Max in the US, and Crave in Canada, on Sunday, November 17 at 9pm ET/PT. Viewers in the UK and Australia will be able to tune in from Monday, November 18.

Dune: Prophecy episode schedule

Who is in the cast of Dune: Prophecy? Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen Jessica Barden as Young Valya Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen Emma Canning as Young Tula Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart Tabu as Sister Francesca Charithra Chandran as Young Francesca Jihae as Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo Yerin Ha as Young Kasha Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline Chloe Lea as Lila Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen Cathy Tyson as Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea Charlie Hodson-Prior as Pruwet Richese

Can I watch Dune: Prophecy for free? Dune: Prophecy is not available on any free streaming services. However, it will stream on Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia – both of which offer a free trial.

