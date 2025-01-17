Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

Reds looking to get back to winning ways

Mo Salah of Liverpool FC during a Premier League game
(Image credit: Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Brentford vs Liverpool live stream sees the Premier League leaders presented with another tough test when they visit the Gtech Community Stadium. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, January 18
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days70% off
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The Brentford vs Liverpool live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

Can you watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Liverpool live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Brentford vs Liverpool isn't one of them.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When does Brentford vs Liverpool start?

Brentford vs Liverpool kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on Saturday, January 18. That's 2am AEDT on Sunday, January 19 for those in Australia.

Can I watch Brentford vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Brentford vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.