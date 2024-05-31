Bath vs Sale live stream: How to watch rugby Premiership semi-final 2024 online

If there's one turnaround that can stand up to Bath's rise from bottom of the table to 2nd place (on points difference) in the space of two years, it's Sale's rapid-fire transformation from biggest disappointments of the season to Premiership semi-finalists. Here's where to watch Bath vs Sale live streams online from anywhere.

Having topped the standings before Christmas, Sale's form fell off a cliff and they were languishing in 8th as recently as March. Five straight victories later, the Sharks are the Premiership's in-form team, and it's largely because of their final day victory over Saracens that Bath have home advantage on Saturday.

By some quirk of fate, it was Johann van Graan's men who inflicted Sale's last defeat, which came via a Finn ­Russell-orchestrated late show when the teams had been tied at 24 apiece. Last year's runners-up were on a miserable run at the time – it was their sixth straight loss – but they're in formidable shape now.

Gus Warr and George Ford have been at the heart of everything good, and their tactical duel with opposite numbers Russell and Ben Spencer will be where the game is won and lost.

Follow our guide to get a Bath vs Sale live stream from all over the world.

How to watch Bath vs Sale in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Bath vs Sale on TNT Sports. Kick-off is set for 3.30pm BST on Saturday afternoon, and live coverage begins at 3pm. You can get the channel by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Bath vs Sale live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bath vs Sale in the US

Bath vs Sale is being shown on Fox Soccer Plus in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on Saturday morning.

Not got cable? Fox Soccer Plus is available via Fubo's International Sports Plus addon. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and the addon is $6.99 per month on top.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA Network.

Watch Bath vs Sale in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing Bath vs Sale, which kicks off at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. If you're not in Canada, you can still follow a Bath vs Sale live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bath vs Sale in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch Bath vs Sale in Australia, but bear in mind that kick-off is set for the tricky time of 12.30am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch every match of the 2024 French Open, ad-free. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Bath vs Sale live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Bath vs Sale in New Zealand