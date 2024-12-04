Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Today's Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream could see the Gunners achieve something they've never managed before – four consecutive Premier League victories over the Red Devils. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Click to read more about the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream▼ Could Jim Ratcliffe have done a worse job with the appointment of Ruben Amorim? The drawn-out process has stunted what should have been a honeymoon period before Man Utd's toughest run of fixtures all season, so it's little wonder the Portuguese is cutting such a tense figure. Amad Diallo has hit the form of his life under his new coach, while Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee are back amongst the goals. That backline, however, is leakier than the Utd dressing room. If the importance of Martin Ødegaard wasn't apparent before his injury, there's no doubt now. Arsenal collapsed in their captain's absence, falling nine points behind Liverpool, and his impact since his return has been emphatic. Winless in four and bereft of ideas without him, they've since scored 13 in their last three, a winning run that included a 5-1 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon, Amorim's former team. Here's where to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere today.

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Man Utd stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams from abroad.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream is on the Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the current Premier League round (and the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures at the end of December) will all be shown live and exclusive on Prime Video in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime (30-day FREE trial available) subscriber. A year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time.

When does Arsenal vs Man Utd start? Arsenal vs Man Utd kicks off at 3.15pm ET / 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Arsenal vs Man Utd broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Newcastle vs Liverpool will be shown on Amazon Prime. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Click to see more Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.