Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

How-to
By
published

A first major test for Ruben Amorim

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United claps the fans ahead of the Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream in the midweek Premier League games December 2024
(Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Today's Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream could see the Gunners achieve something they've never managed before – four consecutive Premier League victories over the Red Devils. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4
  • Start time: 3.15pm ET / 8.15pm GMT

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Arsenal vs Man Utd stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the US

The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

The Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream is on the Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the current Premier League round (and the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures at the end of December) will all be shown live and exclusive on Prime Video in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime (30-day FREE trial available) subscriber. A year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time.

When does Arsenal vs Man Utd start?

Arsenal vs Man Utd kicks off at 3.15pm ET / 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man Utd on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Arsenal vs Man Utd broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.