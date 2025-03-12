Tottenham vs AZ live stream: How to watch the Europa League online from anywhere

The Dutch side take a 1-0 first-leg lead to North London

Tottenham Hotspur player Lucas Bergvall participates in the match at the AFAS Stadium for the UEFA Europa League
(Image credit: Photo by Jules van Iperen / EYE4images / NurPhoto)
The Tottenham vs AZ live stream features Spurs' final chance to salvage some silverware from an unraveling season and Ange Postecoglou's side must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit if they're to make it into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Spurs, who have now lost eight of their past nine European first legs, need another continental comeback. Lucas Bergvall's own goal proved the difference between the sides a week ago, with the North Londoners lethargic for large parts. Sunday's Premier League recovery from two goals down to draw 2-2 with high-flying Bournemouth augurs well, though, as do the returns of center-backs Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero from injury.

AZ may have snapped a 10-game winless run against English teams seven days ago, but they must make more history to reach the last eight – the Cheese Farmers have lost nine out of nine games on English soil. Maarten Martens' outfit should, at least, be fresh after their weekend Eredivisie fixture was postponed to give them maximum preparation time. They've won seven of their past nine games in all competitions, as 17-goal top scorer Troy Parrott returns to his alma mater after swapping North London for Alkmaar last summer.

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs AZ: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Date: Thursday, March 13
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Best streams

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs AZ stream

Tottenham vs AZ is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

  1. It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'blackouts', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock.
  2. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament.
  3. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN.
  4. Want to watch BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that.
  5. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Tottenham vs AZ broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What time is Tottenham vs AZ?

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AZ for free?

You can, if you live in the Netherlands, where free-to-air ZiggoSport Free will be showing Tottenham vs AZ in its entirely.

Not lucky enough to live in the Netherlands? There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region – check your local broadcaster for details.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AZ on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

