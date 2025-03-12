Tottenham vs AZ live stream: How to watch the Europa League online from anywhere

Stream for free on ZiggoSport Free (Netherlands)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream features Spurs' final chance to salvage some silverware from an unraveling season and Ange Postecoglou's side must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit if they're to make it into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Spurs, who have now lost eight of their past nine European first legs, need another continental comeback. Lucas Bergvall's own goal proved the difference between the sides a week ago, with the North Londoners lethargic for large parts. Sunday's Premier League recovery from two goals down to draw 2-2 with high-flying Bournemouth augurs well, though, as do the returns of center-backs Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero from injury.

AZ may have snapped a 10-game winless run against English teams seven days ago, but they must make more history to reach the last eight – the Cheese Farmers have lost nine out of nine games on English soil. Maarten Martens' outfit should, at least, be fresh after their weekend Eredivisie fixture was postponed to give them maximum preparation time. They've won seven of their past nine games in all competitions, as 17-goal top scorer Troy Parrott returns to his alma mater after swapping North London for Alkmaar last summer.

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs AZ: A quick guide Key dates Date: Thursday, March 13

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT Best streams FREE: ZiggoSport Free (Netherlands)

Discovery Plus (UK)

Paramount Plus (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs AZ stream

Tottenham vs AZ is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

Five reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'blackouts', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN. Want to watch BBC iPlayer when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Tottenham vs AZ live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs AZ live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Champions League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official Tottenham vs AZ broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ The Europa League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for Tottenham vs AZ, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Europa League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Latin America, including Tottenham vs AZ, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ Europa League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Tottenham vs AZ for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Tottenham vs AZ in Europa League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing Man Utd vs Real Sociedad in the Europa League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25 contest between Tottenham vs AZ on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show the Europa League 2024/25 live broadcast of Tottenham vs AZ. Cyprus You can view the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ, on Viaplay: Denmark, Iceland and Sweden. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Tottenham vs AZ in the Europa League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Finland There will be coverage of Tottenham vs AZ in the Europa League 2024/25 in Finland on Viaplay. France There will be coverage of Tottenham vs AZ in the Europa League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Europa League 2024/25 rights are on RTL. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Europa League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime share the broadcast rights to the Europa League League 2024/25 in Ireland. TNT Sports will be showing Tottenham vs AZ. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. Tottenham vs AZ will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ. Norway Viaplay is the home of the Europa League 2024/25 in Norway, including Tottenham vs AZ. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing Tottenham vs AZ. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Europa League 2024/25 in Poland. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Europa League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show Tottenham vs AZ. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ. Ukraine Megogo will show the Europa League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including Tottenham vs AZ.

Asia

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ China In China, the Europa League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing Tottenham vs AZ. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Europa League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including the Tottenham vs AZ game: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster, including Tottenham vs AZ, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Europa League 2024/25, including Tottenham vs AZ, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Europa League 2024/25 rights, including Tottenham vs AZ, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Europa League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes Tottenham vs AZ. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes Tottenham vs AZ. South Korea Coverage of the Europa League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes Tottenham vs AZ.

Oceania

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Tottenham vs AZ. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Europa League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the Tottenham vs AZ fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more Tottenham vs AZ streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Europa League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for Tottenham vs AZ. You can watch the Europa League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

What time is Tottenham vs AZ? The Tottenham vs AZ live stream kicks off on Thursday, March 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AZ for free? You can, if you live in the Netherlands, where free-to-air ZiggoSport Free will be showing Tottenham vs AZ in its entirely. Not lucky enough to live in the Netherlands? There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region – check your local broadcaster for details.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AZ on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).