Portugal vs Scotland live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

The Portugal vs Scotland live stream sees the home side look to inflict more misery on the visitors in this UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash. Below we have all the information on how to watch Portugal vs Scotland from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the headlines as the Nations League got underway last week, becoming the first player to score 900 top-level career goals as Portugal secured a 2-1 win over Croatia. The 39-year-old now has 131 goals for the national side and will be confident of adding to that tally against a Scotland side low on confidence.

The Scots had recovered from 2-0 down in their opener against Poland, but conceded a heartbreaking 97th minute penalty as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. Manager Steve Clarke will have to lift the spirit of his players as they will not want to start life in the top tier of the Nations League with consecutive defeats.

Here's where to watch Portugal vs Scotland and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Portugal vs Scotland Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 8

Start time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Best free streams ITVX (England)

(England) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Portugal vs Scotland live stream broadcasters

You can watch Portugal vs Scotland for free across the UK using ITVX and ITV 4 on TV.

There will also be a free-to-air broadcast on RTP 1 in Portugal and the RTP Play streaming service with Portuguese commentary.

Use a VPN to watch an Portugal vs Scotland live stream

Official Portugal vs Scotland broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ The Portugal vs Scotland broadcast rights for Africa will be split between BeInSports and DStv. Residents of the following African countries can watch Portugal vs Scotland live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. For those in the following African countries, Portugal vs Scotland live streams require a DStv subscription. Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. South Africa Those in South Africa have a few options to watch the Portugal vs Scotland game as it is being shown on both DStv and SuperSport.

Americas

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ Canada DAZN Canada has the rights to broadcast the Portugal vs Scotland game. Latin America The Portugal vs Scotland broadcast for Latin America is through Disney+. Residents of the following countries can watch Portugal vs Scotland live streams with a Disney+ subscription. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Caribbean The Portugal vs Scotland broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with Csport.tv. Residents of the following countries can watch Portugal vs Scotland live streams with a Csport.tv subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA Rights to air Portugal vs Scotland in the 2024 Nations League in the US belong to Fox Sports. You can watch the game on FS1 on cable, online or using a cable replacement service such as Sling or FuboTV. The match is also available with Spanish commentary on ViX.

Asia

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ DAZN Japan have the broadcast rights to the Portugal vs Scotland live stream in Asia. In India and Pakistan you can watch on Sony Liv.

Oceania

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport will show the Portugal vs Scotland Nations League game. New Zealand The Portugal vs Scotland Nations League match will be shown on Sky Sport New Zealand.

Middle East

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ BeIN Sports is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Portugal vs Scotland. You can watch Portugal vs Scotland live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Portugal vs Scotland live streams▼ Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland Portugal vs Scotland will be broadcast on DAZN in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland. Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra has the rights to air Portugal vs Scotland in Bulgaria. Denmark and Norway TV2 Play will air the Portugal vs Scotland live stream in Denmark and Norway. Finland, Sweden and Iceland Viaplay has the broadcast rights to show the Portugal vs Scotland live stream across Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Viewers in those regions will also find the game on MTV (Finland) and Vodafone Sport (Iceland). Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia Portugal vs Scotland will be broadcast on Arena Sport 1 across the Balkans. Portugal There are numerous options to watch in Portugal as the Portugal vs Scotland game will be broadcast on RTP Play, Match Player Sport and RTP 1. Ukraine Fans in Ukraine can watch Portugal vs Scotland on MEGOGO Football 2.