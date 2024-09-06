Portugal vs Scotland live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

How-to
By
published

Portugal vs Scotland broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 900th career goal in a blue and white Portugal top.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)
Jump to:

The Portugal vs Scotland live stream sees the home side look to inflict more misery on the visitors in this UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash. Below we have all the information on how to watch Portugal vs Scotland from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the headlines as the Nations League got underway last week, becoming the first player to score 900 top-level career goals as Portugal secured a 2-1 win over Croatia. The 39-year-old now has 131 goals for the national side and will be confident of adding to that tally against a Scotland side low on confidence. 

The Scots had recovered from 2-0 down in their opener against Poland, but conceded a heartbreaking 97th minute penalty as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat. Manager Steve Clarke will have to lift the spirit of his players as they will not want to start life in the top tier of the Nations League with consecutive defeats.

Here's where to watch Portugal vs Scotland and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Portugal vs Scotland Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: September 8
  • Start time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET

Best free streams

FREE Portugal vs Scotland live stream broadcasters

You can watch Portugal vs Scotland for free across the UK using ITVX and ITV 4 on TV.

There will also be a free-to-air broadcast on RTP 1 in Portugal and the RTP Play streaming service with Portuguese commentary.

Use a VPN to watch an Portugal vs Scotland live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Portugal vs Scotland live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Portugal vs Scotland broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Europe

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.