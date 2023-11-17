Jamaica vs Canada live stream: How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final first leg from anywhere

There’s plenty at stake when Canada travel to Kingston on Friday to face Jamaica as both sides attempt to gain an advantage during the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final. Read on to find out how to watch a Jamaica vs Canada live stream and watch the game online no matter where you are.

One month on from their 4-1 triumph over Grenada that secured a berth in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals, Jamaica are set for a much sterner challenge when they welcome Canada to the National Stadium in Independence Park.

Les Rouges were given a bye to the last eight of the tournament thanks to their high Concacaf rating and are determined to go one better than last year when they lost 2-0 to the United States in the Concacaf Nations League Final.

Ranked 44th in the world, Canada last played the Reggae Boyz in March of 2022 when they secured a resounding 4-0 win and qualified for a World Cup for just the second time in their history.

Jamaica have improved somewhat since that defeat and will hope the likes of West Ham’s Michail Antonio, Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey can help inspire them to a positive result in front of a home crowd in Kingston.

There’s certainly plenty on the line. Victory over the two legs not only secures a place in the semi-finals but also a place in the 2024 Copa América in the United States. Here’s all the information you’ll need to watch a Jamaica vs Canada live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch a free Jamaica vs Canada live stream

While the rights to the Jamaica vs Canada live stream have been sold all over the Americas, most other viewers internationally can watch the match for free. Concacaf live streams its Nations League games, and other matches too, for free on its Concacaf Go site. It also usually streams the games free on the Concacaf YouTube channel too. If you're away from home and find yourself blocked from the these services, you can use a VPN to watch Jamaica vs Canada free from anywhere. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

How to live stream Jamaica vs Canada from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Concacaf Nations League quarter-final match live in the UK and Canada. However, if you're abroad at any point during the two legs, you won't be able to live stream the soccer via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Jamaica vs Canada from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a Jamaica vs Canada live stream in Canada

You can tune into the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX. You can also pick up the match on FuboTV in Canada with the Soccer plan starting at $24.99 per month.

How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on Paramount+. Jamaica vs Canada kicks off at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The Paramount+ essential plan costs from $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 per year. Do note that there's a catch with the $4.99 version of Paramount+ (as well as ads) — it doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate. The Paramount+ premium plan starts from $9.99 monthly, or $99.99 per year and means you won't have to worry about adds. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch a Jamaica vs Canada live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Jamaica vs Canada live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV. However, you should be able to watch the game using the international options at the top of this page, i.e. on the Concacaf website and the Concacaf YouTube channels.