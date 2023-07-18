How to watch Tour de France: live stream stages 16, 17 and 18

Watch Tour de France Stages 16, 17 and 18 live streams

Stages 16, 17 and 18 live stream: preview

After three days of mountain climbing it’s time to switch disciplines to the time trial, the ‘Race of Truth’. Stage 16 is the only time trial of the whole race which is why most of the world’s best time trialists have given this year’s event a miss.

The route is a very short and intense 22km from Passy to Combloux finishing off with almost 8km uphill, including 2.5km at close to 10%. This finale could be hard enough to see riders starting on a time trial bike with disc wheel and aero bars and then swapping to a lighter standard bike for the finish, whatever they choose it’s another huge day for those fighting for the overall.

Stage 17 and it’s out of the frying pan and straight back into the fire with yet another giant mountain stage crossing the Col des Saisies, the gorgeous Cormet de Roselend and finishing in the ski town of Courchevel.

Before reaching Courchevel, though, the race has to cross the summit of the gargantuan 28km Cote de la Loze. Peaking at 2,304m, the summit is the high point of this year’s race and where the ‘Souvenir Henri Desgrange’ is awarded to the first rider over the top. The finish line isn’t though on top of the mountain but 6km down the other side, so expect a breathless descent to decide the winner.

Stage 18 and "thank heavens" say the sprinters as the race finally returns to the flat land so those who have survived get a chance to return to the front of the race rather than just trying to survive at the back.

Travelling from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, this transition stage takes the race towards the final phase and another step towards Paris. There is zero chance of a break away escaping far up the road as the sprinters teams will do everything in their power to control the pace right from the start.

The battle intensifies, then, with a time trial, a mountain stage and then something for the sprinters. You'd be mad not to tune in.

Below we've everything you need on how to watch the Tour de France 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – ITV4 and ITVX streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France – France TV Sport

Belgium – RTBF

Italy – Rai Sport

Australia – SBS

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITVX, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. More ways to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de France 2023: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS. The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

USA: How to watch Tour de France live stream 2023 without cable

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

