How to watch Tour de France: live stream stages 10, 11 and 12

Stages 10, 11 and 12 preview

Staying in the Massif Central, stage 10 is the first of three relentlessly hilly stages across the middle of France, this one travelling from Vulcania to Issoire. There are four 3rd category climbs with one 2nd category climb sandwiched between them – the Col de la Croix Saint-Robert to punish the riders legs.

After a general classification battle yesterday on the Puy de Dôme it’s likely the leaders' teams will let a big break, packed full of riders that love the short climbs, go to fight it out for the stage win.

Heading north and away from the Massif Central, Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins isn’t quite as tough as the days that surround it with just three 4th category climbs. In fact, it’s almost flat enough to call it a sprint stage but that depends how hard the peloton pushes over the early climbs. If some of the teams without pure sprinters turn up the heat to dump the really heavy men, then it could open it up for a more versatile rider like Wout Van Aert or Biniam Girmay.

Stage 12 from Roanne to Belleville en-Beaujolais is an incredibly arduous one with a consistent barrage of inclines. There are five categorised climbs including the two 2nd category peaks the Col de la Croix Montmain and Col de la Croix Rosier and many more besides. With another big summit finish the following day there will be no interest from the leaders, so expect a break, one packed full of ‘punchers’ such as Fred Wright and Tom Pidcock who may have been planning an assault on this stage all year.

Three stages that favour a break before the race hits the Alps. Below we've everything you need on how to watch the Tour de France 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – ITV4 and ITVX streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France – France TV Sport

Belgium – RTBF

Italy – Rai Sport

Australia – SBS

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITVX and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITVX, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. More ways to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de France 2023: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS. The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

USA: How to watch Tour de France live stream 2023 without cable

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

