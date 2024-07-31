How to watch Golf at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Golf broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Nelly Korda en route to winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch golf at Olympics 2024 for a look at the Albatros course at Le Golf National, just outside Paris. Qualification for the Olympic golf was based on the Official World Golf Rankings. Golfers in the top 15 places of these qualified automatically, but with a limit of four golfers from a particular country. Below we have all the information on how to watch golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

With Americans dominating the upper reaches of the men's OWGR, this has meant that several leading male golfers have failed to make it to Paris. The USA men’s quartet is Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa. But in the women's tournament, the spread of nationalities has resulted in all of the top 15 qualifying,

Beyond the top 15 spots in the OWGR, places were then allocated to the highest-ranked players up to a maximum of two per country, the process continuing until the field of 60 has been filled. The lowest-ranked player in the men’s tournament is Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti at 343; in the women’s tournament it is 312st-ranked Ines Laklalech, from Morocco.
Here's where to watch golf and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch golf at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 1 – 10
  • Daily start: 3am ET / 8am BST
  • Finals dates: 4 and 10 August

Best free streams

FREE [event] Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch golf at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic golf.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic golf for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch golf Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The golf live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock with almost all sessions also on the Golf Channel on cable. The men's final day is on USA. There are also two sessions on NBC's Paris Extra 2.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch golf Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic golf broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic golf for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include golf free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the golf at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic golf takes place between August 4 – 10. Start times are at approximately 3am ET / 8am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic golf medal days and finals are on August 4 and August 10 for the men's and women's individual stroke play events, respectively.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic golf on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

