How to watch Glastonbury 2024 — confirmed lineup, guide, news
Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain headline
With Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA set to headline the biggest party of the summer, and Shania Twain filling the Sunday legends slot, the countdown to Glastonbury 2024 is on. Whether you missed out on tickets are are perfectly happy tuning in from home, just remember that it's never too late to pray for rain. Here's where to watch Glastonbury 2024 online for free – from anywhere.
|Dates: Friday, June 28 – Sunday, June 30
|Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
The festival organisers are steadily drip- drip- drip-feeding the acts at the biggest party of the summer, and though the full Glastonbury lineup and day-by-day schedule are still taking shape, we have a good idea of what to expect.
Breakout R&B singer SZA is a Glastonbury debutant, while Dua Lipa last performed at Worthy Farm seven years ago, before she established herself as a global megastar. Coldplay, by contrast, reached Dave Grohl levels of ubiquity before the Foo Fighters man himself. This will be the fifth time they headline the festival.
After packing out the Avalon field two years ago, Sugababes have been bumped up to the West Holts stage, while Avril Lavigne and the one and only Cyndi Lauper will rock Pilton for the first time.
Follow our guide to watch a Glastonbury 2024 from all over the world – including free options. We've also listed the confirmed Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.
How to watch Glastonbury free online
Fans in the UK can live stream Glastonbury for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence.
The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.
The BBC is yet to reveal the ins and outs of its coverage, but the biggest slots are usually televised across BBC One, Two and Three, while dedicated live streams of the main stages tend to be heavily promoted on BBC iPlayer.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Glastonbury but you're away from home and access to the festival coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.
Can you watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?
Glastonbury is only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
Glastonbury 2024 lineup
Pyramid stage
- Dua Lipa
- Coldplay
- SZA
- Shania Twain
- LCD Soundsystem
- Little Simz
- Burna Boy
- PJ Harvey
- Cyndi Lauper
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Janelle Monae
- SEVENTEEN
- Paul Heaton
- Keane
- Paloma Faith
- Olivia Dean
- Ayra Starr
Other stage
- IDLES
- Disclosure
- The National
- D-Block Europe
- The Streets
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Anne-Marie
- Camila Cabello
- Avril Lavigne
- Bombay Bicycle Club
- Bloc Party
- The Last Dinner Party
- Nothing But Thieves
- Confidence Man
- Headie One
West Holts stage
- Jungle
- Jessie Ware
- Justice
- Heilung
- Masego
- Nia Archives
- Danny Brown
- Black Pumas
- Balming Tiger
- Brittany Howard
- Sugababes
- Nitin Sawhney
- Jordan Rakei
- Asha Puthli
- Noname
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Steel Pulse
- Squid
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy
- The Skatelites
- Jalen Ngonda
- 47Soul
- Matthew Halsall
Woodsies
- Jamie XX
- Gossip
- James Blake
- Sampha
- Sleaford Mods
- Romy
- Kim Gordon
- Declan McKenna
- Yard Act
- Arlo Parks
- Alvvays
- The Vaccines
- Fat White Family
- Blondshell
- Kenya Grace
- Soccer Mommy
- Remi Wolf
- Mannequin Pussy
- The K’s
- Lambrini Girls
- Newdad
- High Vis
- Kneecap
- Voice Of Baceprot
- JayaHadADream
The Park stage
- Fontaines D.C.
- Peggy Gou
- London Grammar
- King Krule
- Orbital
- Ghetts
- Aurora
- The Breeders
- Mount Kimble
- Dexys
- Lankum
- Baxter Dury
- This Is The Kit
- Arooj Aftab
- Mdou Moctar
- The Mary Wallopers
- Otoboke Beaver
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Bar Italia
- Johnny Flynn
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Lynks
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Kara Jackson
- Lime Garden
- Problem Patterns
- Voice For Soprano performed by Bishi
