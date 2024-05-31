How to watch Glastonbury 2024 — confirmed lineup, guide, news

With Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA set to headline the biggest party of the summer, and Shania Twain filling the Sunday legends slot, the countdown to Glastonbury 2024 is on. Whether you missed out on tickets are are perfectly happy tuning in from home, just remember that it's never too late to pray for rain. Here's where to watch Glastonbury 2024 online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, June 28 – Sunday, June 30 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The festival organisers are steadily drip- drip- drip-feeding the acts at the biggest party of the summer, and though the full Glastonbury lineup and day-by-day schedule are still taking shape, we have a good idea of what to expect.

Breakout R&B singer SZA is a Glastonbury debutant, while Dua Lipa last performed at Worthy Farm seven years ago, before she established herself as a global megastar. Coldplay, by contrast, reached Dave Grohl levels of ubiquity before the Foo Fighters man himself. This will be the fifth time they headline the festival.

After packing out the Avalon field two years ago, Sugababes have been bumped up to the West Holts stage, while Avril Lavigne and the one and only Cyndi Lauper will rock Pilton for the first time.

Follow our guide to watch a Glastonbury 2024 from all over the world – including free options. We've also listed the confirmed Glastonbury lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury free online

Fans in the UK can live stream Glastonbury for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below. The BBC is yet to reveal the ins and outs of its coverage, but the biggest slots are usually televised across BBC One, Two and Three, while dedicated live streams of the main stages tend to be heavily promoted on BBC iPlayer.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Glastonbury but you're away from home and access to the festival coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

Can you watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

Glastonbury is only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Glastonbury 2024 lineup

Pyramid stage

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

SZA

Shania Twain

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

Burna Boy

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monae

SEVENTEEN

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other stage

IDLES

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts stage

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Balming Tiger

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy

Asha Puthli

The Skatelites

Jalen Ngonda

47Soul

Matthew Halsall

Woodsies

Jamie XX

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Kim Gordon

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

The Vaccines

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

The K’s

Lambrini Girls

Newdad

High Vis

Kneecap

Voice Of Baceprot

JayaHadADream

The Park stage