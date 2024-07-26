How to watch Canoe Slalom at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Canoe Slalom broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Benjamin Savsek of Slovenia celebrates winning Gold in the Men's Canoe Final at the 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships ahead of the 2024 Olympic Canoe Slalom
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Watch Canoe Slalom at Olympics 2024 as current World Champion Benjamin Savšek looks to defend his gold. Jessica Fox aims to bag the double. Below we have all the information on how to watch Canoe Slalom at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Not content with Olympic gold, Slovakian Savšek went on to win last year's World title and will be looking to make it a C-1 triple in Paris. He faces stiff competition from the likes of Brit Adam Burgess, Germany's Sideris Tasiadis and Matej Beňuš from Slovakia. On the women's C-1 side of things, one of canoe slalom's GOATs, and four time World Champion, Aussie Jessica Fox looks to secure a second Olympic gold. However she'll have to get past current World title holder, Team GB's Mallory Franklin, first.

Fox will also be looking to top the podium in the K-1 after only securing a bronze in Tokyo. She'll be facing stiff competition from the defending German Ricarda Funk. The battle for the men's K-1 looks likely to be between two men who have tasted the gold before: Czechia's Jiří Prskavec, the defending champion, and Brit Joseph Clarke, who topped the podium in 2016.

Here's where to watch Canoe Slalom and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Canoe Slalom at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 - August 5
  • Daily start: 9am ET / 2pm BST
  • Finals dates: July 28, 29, 31, August 1 and 5.

Best free streams

FREE Canoe Slalom Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Canoe Slalom at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Canoe Slalom.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Canoe Slalom for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Canoe Slalom Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Canoe Slalom live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and E! in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Canoe Slalom Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a limited time offer (expiring after 11 August) where you can get the same subscription for only £3.99 per month until the end of the year.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Canoe Slalom broadcasters by region

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Canoe Slalom for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Canoe Slalom free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Canoe Slalom at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Canoe Slalom takes place between Saturday, July 27 and Monday, August 5 . Start times are at approximately 3pm local time each day.

The 2024 Olympic Canoe Slalom medal days and finals take place across the event.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Canoe Slalom on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

