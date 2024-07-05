How to watch Calgary Stampede: live stream 2024 rodeo online from anywhere

It's time to saddle up and watch the 2024 Calgary Stampede. It's the so-called Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, as the rodeo world heads to Alberta, Canada. There's a whole lot of whip-cracking, lasso-swinging, bareback-riding action to look forward to, and here we're explaining how you can watch Calgary Stampede 2024 live streams no matter where you are in the world. Yee-haw!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates and time: July 5 - 14 from 1.30pm MT (3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT) TV channel: Cowboy Channel (US) | Sportsnet (CA) Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

With a heritage dating back over 130 years, the Calgary Stampede festival is way more than your average rodeo. Yes, of course there's traditional in-ring cowboy events, ranging from bull riding and saddle bronco to tie-down roping and steer wrestling. But, over the course of 10 jam-packed days, there are a huge array of other eye-catching spectacles to enjoy.

The musical acts on display, for example, are the envy of any dedicated music festival, with Motley Crue, Jonas Brothers and Nickelback among the biggest names. There's live wrestling from AEW, jaw-dropping acrobatics, daredevil stunts, doggy displays and much more besides.

And overseeing it all this year is 2024's honorary Stampede Parade Marshall, Owen Crow Shoe. From the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, the actor joins a long list of previous luminaries that includes the likes of Kevin Costner, William Shatner, Christopher Reeve and even King Charles.

Ready to ride? Then read on as we explain where to watch 2024 Calgary Stampede live streams in USA, Canada and beyond.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2024 in the US

The Cowboy Channel is place to watch some of the rodeo calendar's biggest events in the US, and that includes the Calgary Stampede.

If you already have the Cowboy Channel on your cable package, then you're already good to go. But you can also watch Calgary Stampede 2024 online.

If you like the idea of getting a full OTT cable alternative, then the Cowboy Channel is included with DirecTV's Ultimate and Premier packages that currently cost $105 and $150 a month respectively.

Or there's the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV that is quite a bit more affordable, but will give you fewer channels overall. Start by subscribing to your choice of Sling's Blue or Orange plans (from $40 a month with your first month half price) and then add Heartland Extra for a further $6.

The other option to watch Calgary Stampede 2024 online is to subscribe to the dedicated Cowboy Channel Plus streaming service that costs $119.99 for the year and carries loads of live rodeo action across the calendar.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2024 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch daily coverage of the 2024 Calgary Stampede on Sportsnet. Live action takes place on Sportsnet One from 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT each day (Friday, July 5 - Sunday, July 14), with rebroadcasts each evening. You can also watch the Calgary Stampede online via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which starts at $179.99 per year or $19.99 per month. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred rodeo coverage wherever you are.

Watch Calgary Stampede 2024 from anywhere

If you're overseas when the Calgary Stampede 2024 is on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the very best VPN you can get right now for privacy, streaming and ease-of-use...

Can I watch the Calgary Stampede anywhere else?

With the rodeo's fairly limited appeal outside of North America, there are no listings for the Calgary Stampede in countries such as the UK and Australia.

If you're from the US or Canada and find yourself overseas while Calgary Stampede live streams are on, we can only suggest that you use a VPN to watch your usual feed as described above.