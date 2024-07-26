How to watch Basketball at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Basketball broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

The USA's Ariel Atkins dribbles the ball during her team's match against Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
(Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch basketball at Olympics 2024 to see some of the biggest stars in the game represent their countries. It should be a thrilling competition. Below we have all the information on how to watch basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Inevitably, all eyes will be on Team USA. They are bringing some of the top names in the NBA to Paris 2024. These include Kevin Durant and the league’s all-time top scorer LeBron James. They will be accompanied by the likes of Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards. Other nations boast NBA talent too, not least Greece, who have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in their ranks.

Reigning women’s champions Team USA have plenty of WNBA stars and former medal winners in their roster. There is Diana Taurasi and her Phoenix Mercury teammate Kahleah Copper. They play alongside Brittney Griner, who will make an emotional return to Team USA after her time imprisoned in Russia. Upcoming superstars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are not going to the Olympics. This time.

Can anyone stop the USA from winning both 5x5 competitions? There should be plenty of excitement in the fast-paced 3x3 games too. Here's where to watch basketball and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch basketball at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 11
  • Daily start: 5am ET / 10am BST
  • Finals dates: August 10 - August 11

Best free streams

FREE basketball Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch basketball at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic basketball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic basketball for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch basketball Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The basketball live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock, CNBC and USA Network in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch basketball Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17-August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic basketball broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic basketball for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include basketball free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic basketball takes place between Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, August 11. Start times are at approximately 10am BST / 5am ET each day.

The 2024 Olympic basketball medal days and finals are on August 10 and August 11.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic basketball on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Charlotte Henry
Charlotte Henry
Contributor

Charlotte Henry is a journalist who has covered all things tech and media for a number of years for various publications. She reported in-depth as tech companies became media companies and vice versa. In her newsletter, The Addition, she focuses on the ever-changing streaming ecosystem as the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ fight for supremacy. Charlotte is also a close follower of sport (she’s a Spurs fan…) watching everything from Premier League football to Major League Baseball. Charlotte’s first book “Not Buying It: The Facts Behind Fake News” was published in 2019. Away from work, she can often be found at heavy metal concerts and festivals.