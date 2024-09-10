Chile vs Bolivia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Chile vs Bolivia live stream sees the home side out to snap a four-game winless run when they host La Verde in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier. Below we have all the information on how to watch Chile vs Bolivia from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America, in which they failed to win any of their three group games, Chile went down in their most recent 2026 World Cup qualifier to champions Argentina, leaving them 9th in the CONMEBOL table with just one win from seven.

Bolivia also suffered a disappointing Copa America as they lost all three group games. New coach Oscar Villegas began his tenure with an impressive 4-0 victory over Venezuela last Thursday. La Verde are one point above Chile but will be without the suspended duo of Hector Cuellar and Ramiro Vaca.

Here's where to watch Chile vs Bolivia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Chile vs Bolivia Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 10

Start time: 10pm BST / 5pm ET Best free streams SBS On Demand (AUS)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Chile vs Bolivia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Chile vs Bolivia for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. There is also a free stream with Spanish commentary on Chilevision in Chile.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

SBS On Demand – Australia

Official Chile vs Bolivia broadcasters by region

Africa

North Africa The Chile vs Bolivia broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Chile vs Bolivia live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Sub-Saharan Africa New World is the other main Chile vs Bolivia rights holder across Africa. You can watch the game on New World Sport in most of the West African and Southern African nations.

Americas

Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Bolivia game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. You can also watch the game free on Chilevision in Chile. Caribbean The Chile vs Bolivia broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with SportsMax. Residents of the following countries can watch Chile vs Bolivia live streams with a SportsMax subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA and Canada Chile vs Bolivia will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz.

Oceania

Australia SBS On Demand will show the Chile vs Bolivia World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

In India you can watch a Chile vs Bolivia live stream via FanCode.

Middle East

Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Chile vs Bolivia. You can watch Chile vs Bolivia live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Balkans Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Chile vs Bolivia live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Chile vs Bolivia will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Chile vs Bolivia will be broadcast in Poland on Eleven Sports 1 Poland.

Can I watch Chile vs Bolivia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Chile can watch a Chile vs Boilvia free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Chile vs Bolvia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Chile vs Bolivia kick off? The Chile vs Bolivia game takes place at 5pm ET / 10pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 7am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Chile vs Bolivia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).