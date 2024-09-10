Chile vs Bolivia live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Chile vs Bolivia broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Victor Davila flicks the ball on the pitch, in his red shirt and blue shorts, ahead of the Chile vs Bolivia live stream.
The Chile vs Bolivia live stream sees the home side out to snap a four-game winless run when they host La Verde in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier. Below we have all the information on how to watch Chile vs Bolivia from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a group stage exit at the 2024 Copa America, in which they failed to win any of their three group games, Chile went down in their most recent 2026 World Cup qualifier to champions Argentina, leaving them 9th in the CONMEBOL table with just one win from seven.

Bolivia also suffered a disappointing Copa America as they lost all three group games. New coach Oscar Villegas began his tenure with an impressive 4-0 victory over Venezuela last Thursday. La Verde are one point above Chile but will be without the suspended duo of Hector Cuellar and Ramiro Vaca.

Here's where to watch Chile vs Bolivia and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Chile vs Bolivia Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: September 10
  • Start time: 10pm BST / 5pm ET

Best free streams

FREE Chile vs Bolivia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Chile vs Bolivia for FREE via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia. There is also a free stream with Spanish commentary on Chilevision in Chile.

Usually in Australia but travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Chile vs Bolivia live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Chile vs Bolivia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Chile vs Bolivia broadcasters by region

Can I watch Chile vs Bolivia for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and Chile can watch a Chile vs Boilvia free live stream.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Chile vs Bolvia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Chile vs Bolivia kick off?

The Chile vs Bolivia game takes place at 5pm ET / 10pm BST on Tuesday, September 10. That's 7am AEST on Wednesday, September 11 in Australia.

Can I watch Chile vs Bolivia on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

