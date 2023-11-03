Boca Juniors vs Fluminese live stream: how to watch Copa Libertadores Final

The biggest match in South American football is upon us once again with Boca Juniors facing Fluminese in the Copa Libertadores Final. It's expected to be a fiery affair with a team from the Argentine capital against one of Rio's finest. This is a must-watch affair, so follow our guide as we explain how to get a Boca Juniors vs Fluminese live stream, and for free in some places.

Watch a free Boca Juniors vs Fluminese live stream Date: Saturday, 4 November



Start time: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT



Venue: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro



FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)



Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Boca Juniors have been after their seventh Copa Libertadores since their last success 16 years ago. But, with Edinson Cavani leading the line, and new Argentinian sensation Valentin Barco attracting the likes of Manchester City, the fans have begun to believe. Boca's road to the final have included three penalty shootout wins thanks to specialist keeper Sergio Romero. Boss Jorge Almirón will want to kill the game off long before the 90 minutes is up, though.

Fluminese have never won the Copa Libertadores and their fans will be desperate to finally go all the way. Manager Fernando Diniz has transformed Fluzão taking ideas from Futsal. He favors an anti-positional style, allowing players to move with freedom. Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo is now in their ranks and could become only the 15th player in football history to win both the Copa Libertadores and the UEFA Champions League.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Copa Libertadores live stream and watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminese online wherever you are.

Boca Juniors vs Fluminese live stream: how to watch Copa Libertadores online for FREE in the UK

You can watch the 2023 Copa Libertadores Final for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge game. Boca Juniors vs Fluminese will be shown on the BBC iPlayer streaming service, as well as through the Red Button on BBC One, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT and coverage set to begin at 7.50pm. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're not in the UK for the Copa Libertadores Final, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminese: Copa Libertadores Final live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores Final, which kicks off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as FuboTV. Best of all, FuboTV offers a 7-day trial, which essentially means you can watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminese without paying a penny! And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Fluminese live stream in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch the Copa Libertadores Final in Canada, with Boca Juniors vs Fluminese set to kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. But if you don't want to subscribe to beIN, fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's Copa Libertadores soccer coverage. Of course, if you're outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Live stream Boca Juniors vs Fluminese in Australia

If you fancy watching the Copa Libertadores Final Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster... beIN Sports. Kick-off is scheduled for 7am AEDT on Sunday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value, as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less.

How to watch Copa Libertadores Final: live stream Boca Juniors vs Fluminese in New Zealand