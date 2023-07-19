England vs Australia live stream — how to watch the Ashes 4th Test

Watch Ashes 4th Test live stream

Looking for a free England vs Australia live stream? The Ashes 4th Test is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia, and on TVNZ Duke in New Zealand. Use our favourite cricket VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday.

In the UK, the Ashes 4th Test is on Sky Sports. It's on Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch England vs Australia in the Ashes 4th Test just below.

Ashes 4th Test preview

England will be looking to level the 2023 Ashes series when they resume battle with Australia in Manchester this week.

The hosts won an enthralling 3rd Test at Headingley last time out, giving Ben Stokes' side a vital lifeline in their pursuit of the famous urn. Perhaps spurred on by the perceived injustice of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's, England were more ruthless in Leeds, although there's certainly still room for improvement, particularly in the fielding department. In Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, however, Stokes has definitely found his most potent bowling attack – and both will be hoping for another lively pitch on which to attack the Aussies.

Let's not forget that Australia still lead this series 2-1, and a win at Old Trafford would quickly banish all memories of the home win at Headingley.

Despite that defeat, Australian captain Pat Cummins has pointed to the scoreline when asked which side has the momentum, but there are still some decisions to be made. Mitchell Marsh, who was only involved last time out due to Cameron Green's injury, scored a brilliant century and took two wickets. Will that be enough to see him replace David Warner higher up the order? Or will the visitors stick with the formula that's put them in the driving seat with two Test matches left to play?

Read on as we explain how to watch the Ashes 4th Test live stream today – and watch England vs Australia online from wherever you are, including for free.

FREE Ashes 4th Test live stream in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the Ashes 4th Test, along with every subsequent clash, for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Ashes live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Ashes 2023 on 9Now from abroad. The only catch is that play is set to begin at 8pm AEST across all five days, which means you're going to have plenty of late nights in store.

How to watch Ashes 4th Test from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Ashes 4th Test via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Ashes 4th Test

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 4th Test in the UK

The Ashes 4th Test is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 4th Test for FREE in New Zealand

TVNZ Duke is showing the Ashes 4th Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. That means you can live stream England vs Australia for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 4th Test in India

The Ashes 4th Test is being shown on Sony Sports Ten 5 in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on all five days. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be also streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs Australia live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good cricket VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream Ashes 4th Test cricket in the US and Canada